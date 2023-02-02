SPEARFISH — If there’s something strange, in the Matthews Opera House, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Or, more realistically, Black Hills Paranormal Investigations.
On Jan. 28, the Black Hills Paranormal Investigations team spent about six hours, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., in the Matthews Opera House, looking around for paranormal activity.
Lead Investigator Maurice “Mo” Miller described some of the events that took place that night, and said there is definite paranormal activity that occurs in the historic building.
Miller has been working with the investigation team since 2008 now, and has wanted to check out the Matthews Opera house for a long time.
“There’s been claim over the years, people have seen shadow figures, they’ve heard footsteps and things like that.” Miller said about the opera house.
The team always waits until someone reaches out to them to come and investigate, and it never reaches out first. It also always investigates completely free of charge.
Miller said that team member Casey Hibbert started working at the opera house not too long ago, asked his supervisors if the team could come check it out, and they were all for the idea.
So, with six team members and multiple paranormal activity equipment pieces, the Black Hill’s very own “Mystery Inc.” got to work.
Miller and two other team members started off in a hallway that used to lead to an apartment. He said that a lot of the equipment being used was going off.
It seemed as if there was something at the end of the hall, but with it being pitch-black, there was no way to tell. So a team member named John wanted to head down the hallway and take a look, to which his wife responded with, “don’t go.”
Using an Ovilus, that changes electro-magnetic fields (EMF) into an auditory response, Miller and the couple heard, “Johnny,” in a sing-song voice.
“His wife was freaking out because she calls him Johnny. I know him as John of course, I’m not married to him,” Miller said. “She calls him Johnny and that’s exactly what the machine said.”
After hearing the machine go off, John and the others did not go down the hallway.
Miller described another instant that occurred that night, and said he got a phantom smell of fruit while in the main theater. He said a phantom smell is one that hits your nose and goes away, without lingering or fading in and out.
“Come to find out, back in the old days of the opera house, if you were a really bad performer, people would throw fruit at you,” Miller said.
Miller had also heard footsteps coming up the stairs, assumed it was one of his team members, and headed to the top of the flight to say ‘hi,’ only to see no one was walking up.
“It was kind of weird,” Miller said about the instance.
He said the team always investigates at night, and not because of the “creepy” factor like most people assume.
“At night … your ambient noise is way down. You know, people aren’t running around in the street, going about their daily lives.” Miller said. “Also, when it’s dark, if anything should try to manifest like a light source, you’d see it.”
The team heard a few disembodied voices that night, as well as a “meow.”
“Now, whether or not it’s an actual kitten or like a phantom, I don’t know.” Miller said.
Using a tool that tracks movement, team members found two occasions that night where no one was up on the balcony, but the machine went off, showing movement.
“It just doesn’t go off. Something has to physically break the beam for it to go off,” Miller said.
Toward the end of the evening, the team performed a blind spirit box test with two separate investigators. This is where the investigator listening to the spirit box is blindfolded and can’t hear or see what the other investigators are doing or saying.
“Both times we asked how many spirits are in the opera house. Three,” Miller said.
They both heard that there were three spirits that lived in the opera house, and one investigator said that it seemed as if they were talking to a child.
The Black Hills Paranormal Investigations team still has to go through 36 hours of audio files to finalize their findings, with Miller saying that may take awhile.
Miller said that no one should be concerned or afraid with the findings at the opera house.
“Somebody that doesn’t do what we do might get a little creeped out. I understand that totally,” Miller said. “But nothing really is going to harm you. I think the things that do reside there like it there, they’re happy, not because they like it, but because there’s plays and different types of things that go on there.”
