The cast of “The Fantasticks,” the newest musical theater production opening at the Matthews Opera House, “takes five” from rehearsal. Pictured front row from left are: Austin Heuther, Alivia Ruff, Clark Ott, J. Bruce Woodard, Matt Woodard and Mitchell Mechaley. Seated above are Casey S. Hibbert and Rose Peay. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — It’s a musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. What could go wrong? The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center is proud to announce their upcoming production of The Fantasticks, written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt. The Fantasticks opens in the Spearfish theater on Friday, through April 23.

A funny and romantic show, The Fantasticks asks the audience to use their imagination to see a world of magic and moonlight. The story follows a pair of young lovers as they experience the thrill of romance but then grow apart. Branded by heartache, they must find their way back to each other.

