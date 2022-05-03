Matthews Brings the Page to the Stage

SPEARFISH — The stage at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish is curiously bare despite the theater’s claim that they will present four different plays throughout the month of May. The lack of scenery has not fazed the cast or directors, however, who are hard at work on what they call, “Page to Stage: A Reader’s Theater Experience.”
“Reader’s theater is a unique experience for audiences,” said Joanna Mechaley, director of “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds,” one of the four plays in production. “In a typical theater experience, the audience is invited into the scene; but during a reader’s theater production the audience is invited into the story. Stripping a script to its barest bones–the dialogue–really pushes both actors and directors to focus their energy on developing rich characters that keep the plot moving forward without reliance on props and sets. This undertaking emphasizes the power of the words.”
The event is a first for the Matthews. Although the organization has developed a successful reader’s theater program in recent years, they have yet to attempt to engage such a large cast of characters, with one show alone requiring fifteen different actors.
“The response to our auditions was tremendous,” said Julie Walkins, director of “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” the first performance in the series. “We saw a number of familiar faces, which is always exciting. We gained some new performers as well, community members who were bold enough to come in and try their hand at acting for the first time. Of course,” she added with a laugh, “it’s a slightly less intimidating prospect when you know from the outset that no memorization is required.”
According to Mechaley, audiences should not be alarmed when they see actors with scripts in hand.
“Reader’s theater appeals to actors,” she explained, “because it doesn’t require months of committing the script to memory. They get to skip right to the fun parts of story and characterization. Also, because the rehearsal time is so much shorter than it is with a typically staged play, we can look at multiple scripts. We’re able to explore a variety of themes and consider whether they might make good mainstage productions in the future.”
And a variety of themes, it is. From heartfelt monologues and family drama, to “comedia dell’arte” and mystery, “Page to Stage” runs the gamut of theatrical genres.
The series begins on Saturday, May 7 with “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” written by Nora and Delilah Ephron and directed by Julie Walkins. This funny, yet touching and compelling script is an intimate collection of stories about women, clothes and memories covering all the important subjects—mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses, and why we only wear black. It is a perfect match for Mother’s Day weekend.
“The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds,” written by Paul Zindel and directed by Joanna Mechaley opens May 14. This play focuses on a frowzy, acid-tongued mother who wreaks petty vengeance on everyone around her, including her two daughters. However, her youngest daughter exhibits an intuitive gift for science and proves that something beautiful and full of promise can emerge from even the most barren, afflicted soil.
Once again proving that laughter is the best medicine, Max Merchen will direct “A Gap in Generations,” by Jerry Blunt, opening the weekend of May 21. This comedic-farce explodes with belly-laughs as the readers discover a square in old Bologna peopled by types that could have strayed from any of Shakespeare’s classic tales.
“Dark Secrets,” written and directed by local playwright C.A. Dougherty, is the finale performance of the series, running the weekend of May 28. In Dougherty’s newest play, two sisters with a bad case of sibling rivalry find themselves faced with unexpected and sometimes hilarious consequences, trying to test out the theory that everyone has at least one secret that they don’t want anyone to know.
Each show will be followed by a meet and greet with the cast, providing the audience with a unique opportunity to socialize with the performers and crew. Coffee and cookies will be provided.
“Page to Stage: A Readers Theater Experience” will run at the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center every weekend in May with performances on Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door. For additional information or to learn about more upcoming events, call (605) 642-7973 or visit matthewsopera.com.
