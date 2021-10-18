Matthews announces the continuation of the Homegrown Sessions

SPEARFISH — The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center announced the second concert for their Homegrown Sessions concert series. South Dakota musicians Hank Harris, Jon Hegg, and Jeremy Hegg will be performing with special guest Jimmy Givings at 7:30 p.m., on Oct. 29. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for youth & BHSU students. The performance will be general seating.
“We are so excited to continue our Homegrown Sessions, our series dedicated to featuring South Dakota musicians,” explained Darren Granaas, executive director at the Matthews Opera House. “Hank Harris and the Hegg Brothers are exceptional musicians who represent some of the best our state has to offer.”
Tickets are available at the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, or by phone at (605) 642-7973. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.matthewsopera.com/homegrown.
For more information about the Homegrown Sessions and other upcoming events at the Matthews Opera House & Arts Center, visit matthewsopera.com.
