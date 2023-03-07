SPEARFISH — The Matthews Opera House and Art Center is excited to announce a call for entry for their 44th annual Community Art Show. Once again, the Matthews is opening its doors to artists of all ages and abilities, from amateur to professional, to exhibit their work.
“We are very excited to celebrate 44 years of incredible community artists at the Matthews,” Executive Director, Darren Granaas said. “We love having new and returning artists come and show their work … There is so much talent in the Hills and we’re honored to be able to showcase that.”
Awards will be given in six different categories: Best of Show, People’s Choice, Adult, with first, second, and third awards, and awards for youth. Prize amounts will depend on the category. Patrons to the gallery are also encouraged to vote for People’s Choice until April 28.
An opening reception will be held on April 7 at 5 p.m., and the event is free to attend. Winners of Best of Show, adult, and youth categories will be announced that evening. Attendees will also be offered the first opportunity to cast their ballot for People’s Choice. Voting will remain open in this category through April 28. The People’s Choice Award will be announced on the Matthews Facebook page on May 6.
This call is open to all artists, age groups, levels, and media. Works created by individuals 18+ must be for sale. Works by artists under 18 are exempt from this rule and may be marked, “not for sale.”
Entries must be delivered to the Matthews Gallery at 612 N Main St., Spearfish from March 20 - 25. The Community Art Show will exhibit from April 3 - May 6 and is free for public viewing Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pieces may be picked up the week after the show has concluded.
For additional information or to learn about more upcoming events, visit the Matthews Opera House website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.