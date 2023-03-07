bhp news.jpg
SPEARFISH — The Matthews Opera House and Art Center is excited to announce a call for entry for their 44th annual Community Art Show. Once again, the Matthews is opening its doors to artists of all ages and abilities, from amateur to professional, to exhibit their work. 

