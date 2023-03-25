SPEARFISH — On Tuesday, Space.com published an article detailing what NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured – perhaps the “tallest tornado” in the solar system.

That tornado of boiling plasma grew to about 75,000 miles high, or the size of 14 Earths on March 18. Additionally, sunspots and coronal holes allowed for the ejection of solar winds and magnetized gas creating prime opportunities for the Northern Lights appearing in the area.

