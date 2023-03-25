SPEARFISH — On Tuesday, Space.com published an article detailing what NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured – perhaps the “tallest tornado” in the solar system.
That tornado of boiling plasma grew to about 75,000 miles high, or the size of 14 Earths on March 18. Additionally, sunspots and coronal holes allowed for the ejection of solar winds and magnetized gas creating prime opportunities for the Northern Lights appearing in the area.
Teresa Hofer, photographer and co-owner of the Badlands Observatory in Quinn, headed to Wasta to stake out a spot to watch for the Northern Lights.
“It was absolutely breathtaking there. The aurora reflected off the snow and water,” she said.
Quinn said she saw more color from Thursday’s lights than in 2021 when a larger geomagnetic storm hit earth.
Hofer said the sun goes through an 11-year cycle of solar minimums and maximums.
“We are in the upswing of the solar cycle now so for the next five years, increased solar activity can be expected, resulting in more coronal mass ejections,” she told the Pioneer in 2021; which means more chances to watch the phenomenon.
According to Aurora Forecast, a website guide to the Northern Lights in Iceland, “The Kp-index describes the disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the solar wind. The faster the solar wind blows, the greater the turbulence. The index ranges from 0, for low activity, to 9, which means that an intense geomagnetic storm is under way.”
A Kp rating of 0 is deemed a quiet disturbance of the Earth’s magnetic field caused by the solar wind. At this rating, the lights would be faint in the northern part of Iceland.
A Kp rating of 9 indicated a strong storm with the lights seen as far south as 40 degrees in latitude. Spearfish has a latitude of 44.5 degrees north.
Thursday’s Kp index was between 6 and 7, Hofer said.
Thursday night was forecast to be cloudy which would have ruined good chances to see the vibrant lights. However the clouds parted, and with only a thumbnail for a moon, the skies were dark until the aurora radiating vibrant green, red, orange and pink light danced across the skies.
The 96-hour solar storm, which hit earth Thursday during the day, will offer additional opportunities to possibly see the lights.
“It’s not something that can be forecast that definitively,” Hofer said, but for the best viewing opportunities she offered some tips.
“Go out as soon as you can after dark. Go to a dark site. You may have to be there for a while, but you won’t miss them,” she added.
Hofer said Thursday’s light show also included a phenomenon called, “Steve.”
“It is caused by different atmospheric condition and appears as ribbons in the sky,” she said. Those ribbons are of purple and green light.
While Thursday’s light show was able to be photographed from cell phones with vibrant images, to get better photos us a DSLR camera mounted on a tripod. Use a f-stop wide open as possible and use a high ISO.
Many photographers capturing the Northern Lights reported using f 2.8 and an ISO of 2500 or greater. Generally, they used short lenses.
