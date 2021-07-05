Massage by Gwen opens in Sturgis

STURGIS — Massage therapy helps relieve stress, feels good and is a healthy reward for our overworked bodies.
Sturgis has a new massage therapist available to help relieve some of that stress.
Gwen Young, owner of Massage by Gwen, said she opened in Sturgis because she wanted to operate a business on her own terms.
“I’ve always just worked at other people’s businesses renting a room, and I just wanted to have my own,” said Young who has 13 years of experience.
She recently opened in Suite 3B at 1010 Ball Park Rd. in Sturgis.
And now that the word is out that she has her own business, bookings have been steady, she said.
Young offers deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, couples massage, therapeutic massage, and more by appointment for stress relief and relaxation. You can call for an appointment at 605-645-3684.
“I think a lot of the reason people don’t get a massage is because they don’t understand how it works. Ask questions. Ask lots of questions,” Young said. “Massage is so good for you. It helps with stress relief, range of motion, circulation and your mood. It’s good for a lot of reasons.”
Young grew up in the Black Hills and went to high school in Belle Fourche. She currently lives at Spearfish, but said she loves Sturgis and would like to make Sturgis her home.
