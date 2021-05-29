BELLE FOURCHE –– A Belle Fourche pianist is putting the final touches on his debut instrumental album seeking to transport listeners on a voyage through his life story and sharing his journey of utilizing music as therapy.
“I’ve always said music was my first love,” Seth Sterner said. “It was that thing that was (always) there for me.”
Sterner, 24, is an instrumental musician, who uses his last name, Sterner, as his artist alias, is releasing his debut album, “Masquerade,” next month.
For 17 years, piano has deep roots in his life,
At age 7, Sterner began taking piano lessons. A year later, when a close family friend died at age 2, he said he felt drawn to compose a song in her memory.
“My first song, I wrote after a tragedy with some friends of ours, their little 2-year-old girl passed away from some health complications,” Sterner said. “And being 8, just sat down (and) wrote up a little song. My dad put it on a CD (and) gave it to them. … From then on, I was just constantly wanting to write music.”
Sterner, who was homeschooled for much of his educational experience, said his family wanted him to have a creative outlet and pushed him to try taking piano lessons.
“We (homeschooled children) had these yearly conventions that we would go to,” he said. “And, I remember this girl, she was only a few years older than I am, (and) she just started playing Beethoven I think and just blew my mind. I leaned over to my mom and (said) ‘I want to play like that.’”
Although he was the only serious piano player in his family, Sterner said that his father is a hobby guitar player who regularly recorded music in a garage studio.
“It’s just … something he does for fun,” he said of his father. “And I picked up a lot from that and was like, ‘I want to do something kind of like that.”
Sterner said his musical roots are grounded in classical theory.
He took lessons for approximately eight years, from around ages 7-15.
Sterner described his upbringing as atypical. He was born in the Denver, Colo., area and raised there by his biological father who struggled with addiction issues until the age of 7.
“It wasn’t good; it wasn’t pretty,” he said of his first few years of life living with his biological father. “It was a very terrifying time.”
Sterner said that during breaks from school, his birth father would send him to South Dakota to spend time with his aunt and uncle in Belle Fourche.
During Christmas break when he was 7, neglect and abuse concerns held by his aunt and uncle were confirmed, Sterner said they adopted him and raised him as their own. They are who he considers his “Mom and Dad.”
“They suspected something was going on but didn’t have any concrete proof,” Sterner said.
“They (his aunt and uncle) fought for I think two years,” he said, referring to his adoption.
Although Sterner’s new living circumstances were better than his first seven years, he said it wasn’t an easy experience.
“I don’t care where you’re from … when you go from your normal life to that, it’s going to hurt even though that’s what everyone else thinks is normal,” he said. “I was a very emotional kid; I’m a very emotional person. And I would just lash out.”
Piano came into his life at just the right moment, Sterner said, adding that his adoptive mother would tell him to channel his emotions through his music.
“It all does tie back to the music, really,” he said. “… As I was taking lessons, my mom was like, ‘Take it out on the piano.’ So, some of my best work comes from leaning on a way to take it out. Music is my therapy in that way.”
Sterner didn’t know who his birth mother until he was 19 years old.
“She split right after I was born,” he said.
And all those years later, after his birth mother reached out to him via social media, Sterner thought he was ready to meet her and consider a reconciliation.
“Me being naïve me thought I could make that work,” he said. “And I tried. I fought for it, even as I was working on the beginning stages of what became my music.”
Good intentions aside, Sterner said a reconciliation was not in the cards for he and his biological mother, who also suffers from addiction issues. In November 2019, Sterner said he received terrible news – his birth mother had been in a serious car accident. So, he drove down to the Denver area to support her in her time of need.
“It was bad, massive concussion and all that kind of stuff,” Sterner said, adding he stayed with her to help her with her recovery and administer her medications, hoping she could heal and get back on her feet. “And then one night, I passed out. … Woke up the next day and there was a big bag of cocaine on the coffee table.”
After confronting his biological mother, Sterner received some hard truth that he was not prepared for – his mother regretted giving birth to him.
“And I haven’t seen her since,” he said. “So that was a nice extra layer on top of everything. That one hurt; 2019 and 2020 were very dark and I leaned into that with my music. And some of my best writing came out of that experience.”
The road to greatness was not an easy one to travel, Sterner said, for himself nor his piano teachers.
“My poor piano teachers,” he said, explaining that his instructors did not have an easy experience training Sterner. “I, to this day, cannot read a note of music. …I wish I could come up with some way to say, ‘I just couldn’t do it.’ No, I was lazy. I did not learn to read music, but I learned all the theory.”
He said his teachers tried to tell him that he’d want to learn to play classics like Chopin, Bach, and Beethoven.
“I remember looking at them and going, ‘No, I want to play me.’ And they thought I was nuts.”
“I kept on putting this off because I wanted to find something that was me, something different, something more than just a classical piano album that you listen to at dinnertime; that’s not what I wanted,” Sterner said of his music. “I wanted energy, I wanted raw emotion, I wanted you (the listener) to feel this. I don’t want people to hear this, I want them to feel it.”
Sterner said the healing that his music gave him affected him deeply.
“And I think being 8 and hearing the music you play back to you on the stereo system is kind of cool,” he said.
But the notion of professional music career was not of interest to Sterner until quite some time later.
“For the longest time, I ran away from the idea of pursuing that (his music) as like a job because I didn’t want this thing that I love to turn into my day job,” he said. “I was petrified by that for a long time.
But about three years ago, Sterner tossed his fear and apprehension aside, and dove headfirst into his music.
“… I decided that I’m going to embrace this and chase it and see what happens,” he said.
Sterner describes his musical style as, “It’s what Lindsey Stirling did for the violin (but) for the piano.”
Stirling is an American violinist, songwriter, and dancer who presents choreographed violin performances with a variety of musical styles which include classical, pop, rock, electronic, electronic dance music.
“Once I got ahold of her music, it opened my mind to the possibilities,” Sterner said, adding his musical stylings include hints of classical and symphonic.
Sterner has been working on his debut album for two-and-one-half years. His first single, “Masquerade,” is the title track of his debut album, which was released Tuesday.
“I just remember (thinking), ‘That was it,’” he said, referring to the moment the song and album clicked internally. “And I composed an album around that.”
The album’s title is a dichotomy in and of itself, Sterner said.
“First off, most of my friends thought I was going to put out a classical album, (but) they’re getting a totally different animal,” he said. “Masquerade – looks like something, but it’s actually something else.”
The other side of the coin, Sterner said, pays homage to what he refers to as an “identity crisis,” stemming from trying to find his individuality through processing his life’s ups and downs through music.
Each individual song within the album tells a piece of Sterner’s life story, he said.
“Each track has a story,” he said, explaining that his music continues to be an emotional outlet and constant confrontation of his early trauma. “There’s some tracks that I play that I can’t get through without crying … but some of them are really difficult because it’s me confronting a lot of stuff. … and I still go through all of that and the best way that I can confront it is to … I’ll wake up in the middle of the night sometimes and just sit down at my piano and just set my hands down and just see where it leads me.”
Jonathan Braden, a friend of Sterner’s who lives in Nebraska, has helped with production and distribution of Sterner’s album.
“He’s gone above and beyond; I don’t think I could have done this without him leaning into it as much as he did,” Sterner said. “It went from just, ‘Yeah, maybe I’ll get an album out in 2021,’ to ‘Oh yeah, (the) album’s coming out, we’ve got merchandise, we’ve got a little miniature, microscopic tour coming up.’”
Sterner’s 10-track album slated to drop onto the music scene on June 25.
“It’s basically the soundtrack of my life,” he said.
Sterner’s music can be found on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify.
