By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Mardi Gras weekend in Deadwood is Super Bowl weekend in Deadwood, so get ready for beads, brews, and a big ball game.
Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Director Lee Harstad said, for the most part, the Chamber will stick with tried-and-true crowd favorites, save a new addition.
“We are also starting a new tradition with the Cajun Cocktail Crawl on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” Harstad said. “A number of Deadwood’s saloons will create Cajun-esq cocktails to keep in the Mardi Gras spirit. We also are bringing in a new Cajun band, the Crawdaddio’s – and this crew is a hoot. They’ll play free on Friday and Saturday night at the Franklin Hotel.”
Cocktail Crawl locations include: Midnight Star, N’awlins Hurricane; Elks, French 75; Silverado and Franklin, King Cake Martini; Nugget Saloon, Fat Tuesday Rum Runner; Saloon No. 10, Flasher; Deadwood Social Club, Blue Hurricane; Gold Dust Casino Bars, Party Mimosas; Buffalo Bodega, Blue Hurricane; Iron Horse Inn, Cajun Gold.
More than 5,000 people are expected to attend throughout the weekend’s festivities.
“And if the weather forecast holds, we should see even larger crowds,” Harstad said. “We can’t control Mother Nature, but even if the wintry weather shows up during the parade, our businesses are ready to entertain the crowds indoors.”
One of the biggest attractions of Mardi Gras weekend is the 7 p.m. parade down Historic Main Street.
“We’ll have our standard floats, and we are always looking for new participants,” Harstad said. “It’s free to be part of the fun, and we’ll supply the beads. Simply show up for the parade line-up at 6 p.m. on Saturday and we’ll get you set up.”
Parade go-ers scramble for beads thrown by unrelenting float riders.
“We’ll go through some 100,000 beads during Deadwood’s Mardi Gras party,” Harstad said. “Throwing beads out during Mardi Gras is a tradition dating back to the 1870s, when those who were part of parades threw gifts out to those watching. It has evolved over the years, and now beads are part of the carnival atmosphere, and once Lent begins the tradition is, is that beads are put away for another year.”
Cash and prizes will be awarded for parade entries in six different categories: Best Overall, Best Mardi Gras Theme, Best Lights, Mayor’s Choice, Best Business and Community Spirit. All businesses are welcome to participate in the parade.
The Cajun Cook-Off from 2-4 p.m. Saturday is another popular event.
“We have nine chefs whipping up their finest Cajun creations for the cook-off,” Harstad said. “It will be quite a difficult task for the judges to pick their favorites.”
Cajun Cookoff locations include: Maverick’s at the Gold Dust Casino; Charlie Utter Theater in the Deadwood Social Club; Paddy O’Neill’s at Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort; Buffalo Bodega; Dale’s Sportsbook at Deadwood Mountain Grand; 3 Cousins at Iron Horse Inn; Job Corps at Celebrity Hotel; Silverado Casino; Diamond Lil’s at The Midnight Star.
So what’s the big draw about Deadwood’s Mardi Gras, an event that continues to grow by leaps and bounds?
“Deadwood does not close, especially in the winter,” Harstad said. “Our businesses provide the same level of service regardless of the time of year, and we want to bring people to town even during the slower winter season. Mardi Gras and our other winter events are very important to the Deadwood economy and they are a ton of fun to attend.”
Harstad said that while it is a very fun weekend in Deadwood with the Mardi Gras activities, that doesn’t have to be the sole reason for a visit to Deadwood.
“Plenty of businesses are offering winter specials and promotions, and of course our winter recreation is in full swing right now,” Harstad said. “Snowmobile trails in and around Deadwood are in good to excellent shape, and Terry Peak’s chairlifts are all open for the weekend as well as the runs.”
