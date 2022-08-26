Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season

CUSTER — For many outdoor enthusiasts, the main camping season on the Black Hills National Forest typically runs Memorial Day through Labor Day. However, for those that enjoy recreating in the off-season, many campgrounds are available during the fall, winter, and spring months.
The campground concessionaire, Forest Recreation Management, will be turning management of the campgrounds back over to the Forest on Sept. 13 at most locations.
However, the concessionaire will continue to manage some campgrounds through Oct. 1, which can be reserved through www.recreation.gov. This includes:
• Bear Gulch Group Site
• Bismarck Lake
• Horsethief
• Oreville
• Iron Creek Horse Camp
• Willow Creek Horse Camp
After Oct. 1, some campgrounds will remain open with a limited number of sites into the off-season. The available sites will be on a first-come first-served basis, as online reservations will not be available. There is a 14-day consecutive stay limit in developed recreational areas in the forest. Water systems will be shut down to prevent freeze damage; campers need to bring their own drinking water. Trash collection is discontinued as well; campers need to pack out their own garbage. Campground access roads and parking areas are not plowed during the winter, so campgrounds remain open until conditions prevent access to sites or there is a set closing date for the campground.
Off-season campground options include the following:
• On the Bearlodge Ranger District, camping is available at the Bearlodge, Cook Lake (B Loop only), and Reuter Campgrounds, and Sundance Horse Camp. There is a fee of $10 per site, per night.
• On the Northern Hills Ranger District, camping is available during fall and winter at the C Loop in Roubaix Lake Campground and the three sites that are outside the gate at Boxelder Forks. Rod and Gun, and Timon Campgrounds are also open in the fall but will close, regardless of weather, on December 1. There is no fee to camp in these campgrounds.
• On the Mystic Ranger District, camping is available at no charge at Black Fox, Castle Peak, Custer Trail, Ditch Creek, Dutchman (Top Loop only), and Whitetail Campgrounds (Lower Loop only). Sheridan Lake South Campground - Woodsey Loop is open for a fee of $10 per site, per night.
• On the Hell Canyon Ranger District, five camping sites are available outside the gates at both Bismarck Lake and Comanche Park Campgrounds. Eight campsites are available at Beaver Creek Campground, with no fee and closes Dec. 14. Redbank Springs offers four sites and is once again offering toilet facilities during the early off-season. Because of this, fees are being collected at Redbank Springs during the off-season and will close Oct. 31. There is a fee of $10 per site, per night in the Hell Canyon Ranger District, except at Beaver Creek.
Due to limited staff, routine visitor services are not available during the off-season. Because of this, each of us plays a vital role in protecting our National Forest. The public is asked to practice leave no trace principles. These include disposing of waste properly, leaving what you find, minimizing campfire impacts, respecting wildlife, and being considerate to others. Most important, during the off-season, campers should plan and be prepared for extreme weather, hazards, and emergencies.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.