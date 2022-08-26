Many Black Hills National Forest campgrounds remain open during the off-season

Courtesy photo

CUSTER — For many outdoor enthusiasts, the main camping season on the Black Hills National Forest typically runs Memorial Day through Labor Day. However, for those that enjoy recreating in the off-season, many campgrounds are available during the fall, winter, and spring months.

The campground concessionaire, Forest Recreation Management, will be turning management of the campgrounds back over to the Forest on Sept. 13 at most locations. 

