Manuel Bros Park public meeting May 23

LEAD — The city of Lead wants citizen input about how to proceed with the next improvements to Manuel Brothers Park.
A meeting to discuss the different options presented by Tallgrass Engineering will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Lead City Hall. In December 2021, the city hired Tallgrass Landscape Architecture of Rapid City to present options for the second phase of the park improvements. With the contract, Tallgrass was asked to give a few different options for expanding the park shelter, in order to make it more accommodating for large events and festivals, such as Lead’s Gold Camp Jubilee Celebration. One of the goals is to include an established concession stand area, as well as dedicated space for bands to play and the public to enjoy festivities. Storage areas are also expected to be a component of the new shelter.
Lead City Administrator told city commissioners on Monday that Tallgrass has presented about six different concepts to the city, and he urged commissioners to narrow those down to just a few that can be considered at Monday’s meeting.
Commissioner Steve Stewart said he is excited about the new plans, especially since the first phase of the park project was so successful with the installation of the splash pad.
“When I first came here in 2017 the splashpad was just being built and I heard a lot of citizens say it was a waste of money,” he said. “It has turned into one of the best things. That splash pad is known throughout the Northern Hills and it is the go-to place. The old saying is ‘go big or go home,’ and of course it is going to come down to the money. But it is going to be amazing.”
Mayor Ron Everett said, “This fits into our long term plan of revamping the whole park area.”
