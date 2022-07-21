Manage electricity during heat wave

RAPID CITY — Hot temperatures across the Black Hills and surrounding areas this week mean that homes and businesses are using lots of electricity to stay comfortable. While Black Hills Energy officials don’t anticipate issues in delivering the safe, reliable energy our customers need, there are simple steps customers can take to manage energy use and positively impact monthly utility bills.
Black Hills Energy’s short, and long-term planning processes have prepared us to deliver reliable electric service, even as temperatures heat up and demand for electricity increases. Black Hills Energy’s electricity resources are well-maintained with contingency plans in place to minimize any forced outages.
“We’re in a good position to deliver the safe, reliable energy that our customers need, even as we enter into the hottest days of the year,” said Mike Pogany, Black Hills Energy’s director of South Dakota Electric operations. “We encourage our customers to stay safe but look for opportunities to reduce energy waste at work and in their homes.”
Ways to conserve energy during a heat wave
While demand is high, you can manage energy use through simple, small changes via some easy reminders:
• Run your big appliances strategically. Minimize indoor heat by running appliances, like your dishwasher or oven, at night. Avoid using any heat-generating appliances between 2 - 8 p.m.; the additional production of heat during the hottest part of the day requires your air conditioning to work even harder to keep your home cool.
• Unplug small appliances when not in use. Just finished making a smoothie to cool down after being outside? Unplug the blender and any other small appliances, like your toaster or coffeemaker, when not in use. This prevents phantom energy usage, which increases your electricity usage and bills, without you even using the energy.
• Stay ventilated. Keeping cold air in and hot air out is key to keeping your home comfortable while being energy efficient. If your home has an attic fan, try using it before bedtime to pull in the cooler evening air. During the day, keep the windows, blinds, and drapes closed, to prevent heat from entering your home.
• Make your ceiling fans do the work. Set ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise in the summer, pulling hot air up and letting the cooler air sink. The fans create air flow, which, in combination with your air conditioning, help keep rooms cool. Just remember to turn off ceiling fans off when no one is in the room, to avoid energy waste.
• Program your thermostat: Switch to a programmable thermostat to help manage energy use based on your schedule. If health considerations are not a factor, consider turning the temperature up five degrees. For every degree of adjustment, energy usage can decrease by 6-8%.
