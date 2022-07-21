Manage electricity during heat wave

Utilize fans to keep air circulating to keep things cool. Courtesy photo

RAPID CITY — Hot temperatures across the Black Hills and surrounding areas this week mean that homes and businesses are using lots of electricity to stay comfortable. While Black Hills Energy officials don’t anticipate issues in delivering the safe, reliable energy our customers need, there are simple steps customers can take to manage energy use and positively impact monthly utility bills. 

Black Hills Energy’s short, and long-term planning processes have prepared us to deliver reliable electric service, even as temperatures heat up and demand for electricity increases. Black Hills Energy’s electricity resources are well-maintained with contingency plans in place to minimize any forced outages.

