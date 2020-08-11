Man with ties to Seattle, Portland protests arrested for vandalism in Sturgis

STURGIS — A 23-year-old, who has been involved in protests in Seattle and Portland, has been arrested for allegedly causing an estimated $10,000 in damages to buildings and vehicles around Sturgis.
Andrew Callaghan was charged with intentional damage to property and vandalism. Callaghan may be best known for his role in the YouTube video series “All Gas, No Brakes.”
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said Callaghan was arrested Friday night for allegedly tagging several buildings with graffiti in downtown Sturgis. Buildings and vehicles damaged included Black Hills Rally & Gold, Domino’s Pizza, a trailer at Rockford Fosgate, a Hot Leathers tent and some other items in the alley between Main Street and Lazelle Street.
Black Hills Rally & Gold owner Robin Baldwin said it is upsetting to her that someone would damage a 100-year-old building like hers.
VanDewater characterized Callaghan’s behavior as “drunk and stupid.”
“I don’t really want to promote this guy because that’s what he’s there for, promoting different stuff,” VanDewater said. “He’s been out in Seattle. He lives right smack dab where CHOP was. He does a lot of this press stuff, but he was here and made some poor choices.”
VanDewater said he believes Callaghan was caught in the act and perpetrated the crime, although he was traveling with a group of friends.
The graffiti includes such things as Black Lives Matter, Vice News, expletives and more.
VanDewater said there will be a request for restitution for the damage.
