Man who died in Lead crash named

LEAD — A Newcastle, Wyo., man has been named as the person who died July 10 in a motorcycle crash just west of Lead.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly after 6 p.m., a 2017 Harley Davidson FLSTC Motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled across the roadway and into the ditch.
Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. Chrisjen McIlvain, the 31-year-old male driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Marina McIlvain of Newcastle, the 29-year-old female passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Neither person was wearing a helmet.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.