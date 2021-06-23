Man severely injured after apparent suicide attempt at Pactola Reservoir

PENNINGTON COUNTY — Shortly after noon, Tuesday it was reported that a vehicle had driven off Highway 385 and flipped onto rocks at Pactola Reservoir. Deputies were able to reach the male driver of the vehicle. When the deputies arrived on scene the individual was actively cutting and stabbing himself with a knife. Deputies intervened, disarmed him and started rendering first aid.
Highway 385 was closed for about a half hour, from 12:45-1:15 p.m., to allow access for the air ambulance LifeFlight. The Rapid City man was transported to Monument Health with serious life-threatening injuries. We are not releasing the name of the individual involved in the suicide attempt.
Responding agencies include the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Rapid City Fire Department, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, LifeFlight and South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Department.
