Man sentenced in casino theft case

DEADWOOD — A member of a group of two and separate from a ring of six involved in taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021 was sentenced March 23 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Tewodros Alemayehu Abebe, 31, of Rapid City and Shayla Lorraine Houchin, 23, were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 22, 2022 and charged with grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. The victim in the case is listed on the indictment as Gold Dust Casino.
“They are charged with a similar type of act that the other group is charged with, although they are not connected to each other,” said then-Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald.
On Feb. 16, Abebe pleaded guilty to the charge.
On March 23, Abebe was granted a suspended imposition of sentenced and placed on four years’ probation, upon the following terms and conditions: that he pay court costs of $116.50, that he make restitution to the Gold Dust Casino in the amount of $11,070, with a minimum monthly payment of $230 towards the restitution; that he serve two days in jail, with credit for time served of two days; and that the reimburse Lawrence County $1,143 for court-appointed attorney fees.
Houchin was arrested March 27 and, according to Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson, is free on $1,000 cash surety bond.
Houchin is slated to make an initial appearance in court May 10.
Fitzgerald explained previously that the defendants in the case learned of a glitch, a deficiency, in the Global Payment kiosk machine at the Gold Dust Casino and were reportedly able to withdraw money from Gold Dust Casino without any deductions occurring on their credit cards or debit cards.
