Man sentenced in casino theft case
DEADWOOD — A member of a group of two and separate from a ring of six involved in taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021 was sentenced March 23 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. 

Tewodros Alemayehu Abebe, 31, of Rapid City and Shayla Lorraine Houchin, 23, were co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 22, 2022 and charged with grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. The victim in the case is listed on the indictment as Gold Dust Casino.  

