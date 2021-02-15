Man killed in Sunday house fire

BELLE FOURCHE — A man was killed Sunday evening in a house fire in Belle Fourche.
Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said emergency crews responded to a report of a house on fire at 5:41 p.m. on Prairie Hills Road about a half-mile west of Highway 85.
The person who reported the fire apparently removed the 77-year-old man from the house, and law enforcement and medical crews performed CPR on him until he was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital where he died.
Lamphere said that when the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in fire. He said the cause of the blaze is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.
The Spearfish, and Nisland/Arpan fire departments assisted with the call.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.