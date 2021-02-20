Man killed in Sunday fire identified

BELLE FOURCHE — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who died in the Belle Fourche house fire Sunday.
The preliminary autopsy reports indicate that Richard L. Phillips, 77, died from smoke inhalation.
Foul play is not suspected.
Sheriff Fred Lamphere said emergency crews responded to a report of a house on fire at 5:41 p.m. on Prairie Hills Road about a half-mile west of Highway 85. The individual who reported the fire apparently removed Phillips from the house. He was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital where he died.The state fire marshal continues to investigate the fire.
