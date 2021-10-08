Man killed in ATV crash

LEAD — One person died Wednesday afternoon in an ATV crash northwest of Lead.
The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly before 5 p.m. about 5 miles northwest of Lead on Highway 14A, a 2016 Polaris Ranger XP ATV was westbound in a southern highway ditch when the driver lost control. The ATV rolled over and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.
The 59-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
