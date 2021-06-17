Man killed in 3-vehicle crash

BELLE FOURCHE — A man died Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Belle Fourche.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 85 near the intersection of Summit Street. At that time, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by a 43-year-old man, was traveling north on Hwy. 85. It was traveling in the inside driving lane when, for unknown reasons, it crossed through the turn lane and into the southbound lanes.
The driver of a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, 49, tried to avoid the Cavalier but was sideswiped by the car. He was not injured.
The Cavalier then moved into the outside driving lane and collided head-on with a 2015 Peterbuilt semi truck and trailer. The 30-year-old man driving the semi, filled with 90,000 pounds of butcher hogs, was not injured. The driver of the Cavalier was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash. Southbound traffic was detoured and the road was reopened around 9:30 p.m.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
