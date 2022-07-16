Man injured in accident on I-90

SUMMERSET — The 66-year-old driver of a motorcycle was severely injured in an accident Thursday morning on Interstate 90 near Summerset.
Traffic was backed up for miles following the accident which happened about 9:30 a.m.
All vehicles involved in the accident were traveling westbound on I-90 near mile marker 50.
According to the initial investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, allegedly a large box of plumbing supplies fell out of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup being driven by Shane Devine, 49, of Piedmont, and landed on the roadway.
The male driver of the 2019 Harley Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra Motorcycle slowed down in the passing lane to avoid the items. The motorcycle was allegedly rear-ended by a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by Anthony Schulz, 64, of Wall, and was pulling a utility trailer.
The motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Monument Health.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation of the accident.
Tony Mangan, spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said charges are pending against both Schulz and Devine.
Traffic was down to one lane on I-90 westbound for about two and a half hours while the accident scene was cleared.
