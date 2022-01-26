Man guilty of killing multiple deer without a license fined $13.3K

DEADWOOD — A man who admitted to killing multiple deer without a license because they were killing his pine trees was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse Jan. 19.
John T. Widdoss, 71, of Spearfish was charged by information Aug. 5, 2021 with 14 counts of killing big game without a license, one charge for each of 14 different deer and each a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines per count.
Court documents say the killings occurred over the winter of 2021.
“As I understood, he’d done this because they were killing his pine trees,” said Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald. “Which is not a legal justification, obviously, for what he did and so he ended up being prosecuted.”
On Jan. 19, Widdoss pleaded guilty to counts one through seven and was sentenced the same day.
Fitzgerald said there were 14 deer, but Widdoss pleaded guilty to seven and the other seven were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Callahan granted a suspended imposition of sentence upon the following terms and conditions: That Widdoss pay a $1,903.50 fine per count for each of the seven counts admitted to, for a total of $13,324.50 and that he pay court costs totaling $675.50, both due Jan. 19. Widdoss was also sentenced to 15 days in jail per count, the sentences to run concurrent and work release electronic monitoring was authorized.
“The fines all have to be paid, so the total is about $14,000,” said Fitzgerald. “Those are consecutive fines. Jail time, that’s all concurrent. So 15 days total.”
Widdoss also lost his hunting privileges for one year.
In granting a suspended imposition of sentence, Callahan further ordered that the case file on the matter be sealed once jail time is completed.
“He could get his record sealed if he serves the jail sentence and pays all his fines,” Fitzgerald said.
