Man drowns in Pactola Reservoir

PENNINGTON COUNTY — A man swimming in Pactola Reservoir on Tuesday, died from apparent drowning. Darrell Saucedo, 35, of Pine Ridge, was reportedly swimming with family and started struggling.

Saucedo reportedly was under water about 10 minutes before being rescued. Medics performing CPR were able to get a pulse and Saucedo was taken by Life Flight air ambulance to Monument Health. Saucedo was declared deceased at the hospital.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.