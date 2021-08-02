Man dies in single vehicle crash

PIEDMONT — One person died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash that occurred east of Piedmont.
Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, shortly before 7:30 a.m., a 2018 Dodge Charger was eastbound on Elk Creek Road when it left the road to the right, went into the ditch and eventually rolled. The 32-year male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old female driver sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.
Charges are pending against the driver.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.