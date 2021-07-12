Man dies in motorcycle crash, woman has life-threatening injuries

LEAD — One person died Saturday night in a single vehicle motorcycle crash just west of Lead.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the 31-year-old male driver of a 2017 Harley-Davidson FLSTC motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when he failed to negotiate a curve around 6 p.m. The motorcycle traveled across the roadway and into the ditch.
Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His 29-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Neither person was wearing a helmet.
The names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
The South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
