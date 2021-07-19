Man dies in crash near Fruitdale

FRUITDALE — A 55-year-old man died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash near Fruitdale.
The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving a 1999 Ford F250 pickup eastbound on Valley 1 Road around 10:30 p.m. when he lost control. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
