Man dies in 2-vehicle crash

NEWELL – One person died and other person was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred east of Newell.
The names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 GMC Acadia, was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 212 when it rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a westbound semi-truck around 10 a.m. The 37-year-old male driver of the Acadia was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were not wearing seat belts.
The 47-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
