Man dies at BF Reservoir Friday

BELLE FOURCHE — A man died Friday evening while jet skiing at the Belle Fourche Reservoir.
According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 6 p.m., the Butte County Dispatch Center received a 911 reporting an individual in the water. Upon law enforcement’s arrival to the scene, several individuals were preforming CPR the unresponsive 33-year-old male.
Preliminary information indicates that the male and a female were on a jet ski approximately 100 to 200 yards from shore when they both fell off the jet ski. The female was able to hold on to the jet ski, but the male was not.
Several individuals from shore observed what had occurred and attempted to get to the male. Upon arriving at the location, the male had gone under water and was pulled to the surface. The male was then transported to the shoreline where CPR was begun.
The Belle Fourche Ambulance Service arrived and transported the male to the Spearfish Monument Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The identity of the man is being withheld at this time pending family notifications.
This incident is currently under investigation by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks.
Members of the Bureau of Land Management, Butte County Sheriff's Office, Belle Fourche
Fire Department and Search and Rescue, and the Belle Fourche Ambulance Service responded to the scene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.