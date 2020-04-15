Man dies after collapsing at Deadwood’s Family Dollar

DEADWOOD — A man died Tuesday morning following a medical call at Family Dollar in Deadwood.
Medical crews and law enforcement responded to a call of a man who had collapsed while shopping at Family Dollar around 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.
“Basically he had a medical issue and collapsed in the Family Dollar and resuscitation was attempted and he was transported to (Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital),” said Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens.
Mertens did not know whether the man was declared dead on scene or at the hospital.
The Pioneer will update this story as more information becomes available.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.