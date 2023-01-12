Man assaulted in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — A Belle Fourche resident is in the hospital following an alleged assault Tuesday night at the Riverside Campground in Belle Fourche.
Dan Dittman, owner of Riverside Campground was allegedly assaulted around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, by one of his tenants.
“He’s in the hospital (right now). He had some bleeding around the brain where the guy kicked him, several times in the head.” Dan’s brother Gregg Dittman said.
Gregg alleged, Sheldon LaPoint, the suspect, and a woman, had taken residence in the campground, living in a tent.
As the weather got colder, Dan offered up an open camper to them, so they could stay warm.
Gregg said Dan talked to LaPoint and the woman Tuesday, asking them to start paying the bills on the camper, as they were behind about four months on their bills. The woman allegedly told Dan that her and LaPoint’s tribe would give them a check soon, to which Dan said he would have to shut off the power in the meantime.
“So, about 6:30 or so last night (Tuesday), he (LaPoint) drove in, and Dan went over to talk to him, and he got in his car, tried to run Dan over.” Gregg charged. “Dan jumped out of the way and then the guy (LaPoint) jumped out and, uh, pretty much just sucker-punched him. And then when Dan hit the ground, (LaPoint) started kicking him in the head and face, and then drove off.”
Before LaPoint left the scene, Gregg said he ran over Dan’s dog, Ruger.
“Dan’s dog was there just trying to help him … then (LaPoint) ran over (Dan’s) dog and killed the dog.” Gregg said.
Ryan Cherveny, chief of the Belle Fourche Police Department, said he couldn’t confirm at this time whether LaPoint tried to run Dan over with his car, but did confirm that LaPoint allegedly ran over and killed the dog.
Cherveny said LaPoint was located and arrested Tuesday in Spearfish.
LaPoint is currently being held at Meade County Jail under aggravated assault charges. The woman with LaPoint is not being held at this time.
“There was a woman present. So far, we don’t have anything to tie her to it as more than just a passenger.” Cherveny said.
LaPoint’s initial appearance is unknown at this time as well as what his bond will be set at. The investigation is currently ongoing.
“Anybody who knows Dan, knows he doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. He’d give his shirt off his back to anybody.” Gregg said about his brother.
NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Gregg's name.
