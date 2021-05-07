Man arrested after standoff in Piedmont

PIEDMONT — After a three-hour standoff, a man was taken into custody late Thursday in Piedmont, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began around 7 p.m. at Sacora Station mobile home park, just south of Piedmont on Sturgis Road, when a gun was fired during a disturbance.
Due to the nature of the call and the use of a firearm, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response team to assist in taking the suspect into custody, the post said.
The response team made contact with the man and took him into custody about three hours later. “No further shots were fired. No one was injured. The man was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence,” the post said.
