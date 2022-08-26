Man allegedly involved in casino theft case pleads not guilty

DEADWOOD — The third of six individuals to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Brandon James McKay, 30, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25 and charged with grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and conspiracy to commit grand theft value more than $100,000, but less than $500,000, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The victim in each count is listed as Gold Dust Casino.

