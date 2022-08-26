Man allegedly involved in casino theft case pleads not guilty

DEADWOOD — The third of six individuals to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Brandon James McKay, 30, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25 and charged with grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and conspiracy to commit grand theft value more than $100,000, but less than $500,000, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The victim in each count is listed as Gold Dust Casino.
According to information filed in the case by Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald, McKay has previously been convicted of two felonies – Nov. 27, 2017, misrepresentation to obtain controlled substance, in Meade County and Oct. 2, 2018, possession of a controlled drug or substance in Pennington County, which enhances the principal felony in this case from a Class 3 to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
McKay is also facing other charges in two separate files in Lawrence County, including possession of a controlled drug or substance and first-degree petty theft of more than $400, and resisting arrest.
McKay is joined by five other co-defendants in the case: Daniel Wade Emme, 34 of Lead, Christopher Edward Auwerter, 32, of Rapid City, Courtland Alister Blaylock, 24, Shea Ryan Fleming, 32, of Lead, and Crystal May Hufford, 29, of Sturgis. Emme pleaded not guilty to the allegations at a June 21 arraignment hearing before Strawn. Hufford pleaded not guilty to the allegations at an Aug. 16 arraignment hearing before Strawn.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said the allegations in the case are largely spelled out in the conspiracy count in the indictment.
“That this group of people are all accused of acting together, in an agreement, and they learned of a glitch, a deficiency, in the Global Payment kiosk machine at the Gold Dust Casino and what was happening was that they were able to withdraw money from Gold Dust Casino without any deductions occurring on their credit cards or their debit cards,” Fitzgerald said. “And so, in an approximate three-week period of time in November 2021, collectively, it’s alleged that they took more than $100,000, but less than $500,000 from the Gold Dust Casino.”
McKay is free on $7,500 cash or surety
McKay is slated to appear in court again Sept. 29.
