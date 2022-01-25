Man accused of murder denied bond

DEADWOOD — The man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Spearfish early Saturday morning made his initial appearance in court Monday in the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Appearing via video from the Lawrence County Jail before Fourth Circuit Magistrate Judge Chad Callahan, Dreau Lester Rogers, 33, was read the charges he faces.
Rogers appeared in a blue jail uniform wearing handcuffs and a mask.
He was charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by up to death; possession of a controlled drug/substance, schedule II; and ingestion of a controlled drug/substance, both of which are a Class 5 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
Rogers stifled a cry as Callahan told him that he faced the death penalty. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek capital punishment.
According to court documents, Spearfish police responded to a 911 call at 12:48 a.m. Saturday requesting an ambulance to 713 St. Joe St. The caller was later identified as Rogers.
Spearfish police Cpl. Aaron Jurgensen and officer Hunter Bradley responded. Upon their arrival to the house, which police records show is the residence of both Rogers and his wife Destiny Dawn Rogers, 43, they learned there was a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered Destiny on the living room floor. Bradley began life-saving measures. She was later transported to Spearfish Monument Health, where she was pronounced dead.
Jurgensen made contact with Dreau, who alleged another man had shot Destiny. While that other man was named in court documents, the Pioneer is not publishing his name at this time.
Spearfish police Sgt. Steve Hofmann arrived at the house to assist and said in his report that he observed a single .45 caliber bullet casing in the living room. He wrote in court documents that it was believed to have been fired from a pistol.
Dreau said that he and the man had gotten into an argument in the Rogers’ house, and that the man fired a single shot at him from a pistol while Destiny was standing behind Dreau. He alleged the other man fled the home.
According to the court reports, Spearfish police Detective Sgt. Shawn Fox and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Lt. Tom Derby met with and interviewed the other man. He said he had been at another home near his. Police contacted the resident of the other residence, who was unnamed in court reports, and were told that the man accused by Dreau had indeed been at his house.
The resident showed police text messages and time-stamped photos apparently proving that the other man had been there during the time of the shooting.
Court documents state that search warrants were obtained from both the other man’s residence as well as the Rogers’ home. “No items to substantiate a homicide were found” at the other man’s residence; however, at the Rogers’ residence, a .45 caliber gun was allegedly found hidden in the backyard, and .45 caliber ammunition “that matched the caliber and look of the shell casing left behind” was located in the kitchen area, according to court reports.
Hofmann wrote in court documents that Dreau allegedly admitted that his DNA would be on the firearm; however, he alleged the other man owned the gun and maintained that the other man was the one who fired the shot.
During the search of the Rogers’ residence, police allegedly located approximately 15 individual bags of methamphetamine, one bag of heroin, and two bags suspected to contain fentanyl pills.
Hofmann placed Dreau under arrest at 4 p.m.
Dreau had an active warrant in Lawrence County from November 2021 due to failure to appear for felony charge of ingestion of a controlled substance, schedule II. In this case it was methamphetamine. He also faces charges of driving with a revoked license, having an altered or invalid license in his possession, obstruction of police, jailer, or firefighter, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
When Callahan asked if Dreau had anything to say regarding the request that no bond be possible, Dreau said he requested that any stipulation of a bond possibility be made.
“I want to mourn my wife’s death properly and attend her funeral,” Dreau told the court. “I watched her die in my arms.”
Callahan interrupted Dreau and told him he did not want him to say anything else about the incident or the night to supposedly to prevent him from further implicating himself.
“There is nothing I need in this life more than to mourn my wife properly, and I can’t do that in here,” he pleaded.
Callahan, the magistrate court judge, did not accept a plea, since magistrate court does not have jurisdiction to do so in felony cases, and Dreau was denied any bond.
However, when Callahan set Dreau’s next court date for Feb. 10 before Fourth Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer, he said it may be possible for her to set a bond.
Dreau is being represented by court-appointed attorney Joseph Kosel.
Kosel, who has represented Dreau in the past, declined to provide a statement to the Pioneer at this time.
“By law, we are required, now, to have that case submitted to a grand jury, within 15 days of his first court appearance, so that clock started today,” said Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald. “The evidence is still being collected. Some physical evidence is going to be further tested. There’s an autopsy slated to be done later this week.”
Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs declined further comment citing the ongoing investigation.
Dreau has numerous drug convictions in both Lawrence and Meade counties.
Dreau obtained a temporary order against Destiny, citing domestic abuse, in November 2020. It expired in December 2020. According to court documents, at a court hearing scheduled the day before the temporary protection order was set to expire, the case was dismissed based on Dreau’s request.
While Dreau pleaded guilty to or was convicted of numerous drug charges, he faced one domestic abuse simple assault intentionally causing bodily harm charge in August 2020. He pleaded not guilty and that charge was dismissed by the state.
Spearfish police have made numerous contacts with the Rogers couple in the past.
Residents living in the neighborhood claimed to have heard the couple arguing numerous times, both in the past and more recently, to the extent that they felt the need to take their own children inside to shield them from the arguing. But they told the Pioneer that Destiny had not appeared to have been at the residence for the past year, but returned after Christmas.
There is only one inmate on death row in South Dakota: Briley Piper, who was convicted in the March 2000 torture and execution of Chester Poage in Higgins Gulch.
He is one of three men involved in that case.
Darrell Hoadley is serving a life term in the South Dakota penitentiary. Piper and Elijah Page pleaded guilty to multiple charges including first-degree murder almost immediately after their first court appearances. Both were given death sentences by 4th Circuit Court Judge Warren Johnson in 2001.
Page, who declined to seek further appeal, was executed in 2007 by lethal injection
Piper continues to appeal his sentence.
