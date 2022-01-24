Man accused of killing his wife held with no bond

DEADWOOD — The man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Spearfish early Saturday morning made his initial appearance Monday morning in the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Appearing via video before Fourth Circuit Magistrate Judge Chad Callahan, Rogers was read the charges he faces.
Rogers appeared in a blue jail uniform wearing handcuffs and a mask. He was charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by up to death; possession of a controlled drug/substance, schedule II; and ingestion of a controlled drug/substance, both of which are a Class 5 felonies publishable by up to five years in prison.
Rogers stifled a cry as Callahan told him that he faced the death penalty.
He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond and was given a court-appointed attorney, Joseph Kosel.
Kosel declined a statement to the Pioneer at this time.
Rogers’ next court appearance is before Fourth Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
