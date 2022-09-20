MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Spearfish Unit 164 auxiliary members nominated and selected Julie Malcolm as their 2022 Unit Member of the Year.
Malcolm is in her fourth year as a member of The American Legion Auxiliary. She dedicates herself to serving veterans and the community.
“I am humbled, to say the least,” she said when notified of the award. “What I give is so minuscule to what our veterans have done for us!”
In June, Malcolm was selected as the South Dakota Department Unit of the Year. Each department sends their Department Unit of the Year to the National Convention. During the 101st American Legion Auxiliary National Convention, Malcolm was invited to the Spirit Award Luncheon. She received a rose and gift from National President Kathy Daudistel. She served as a South Dakota delegate during the business meeting, voting in favor or against 22 new resolutions of the National Constitution & Bylaws and Standing Rules.
What makes Malcolm the Member of the Year?
Malcolm is the VA&R chairperson of the Spearfish American Legion Auxiliary Unit 164. She is the chair of the Northern Hills “We’ve Got Your Six” Veterans Appreciation Fair and the Chaplain of the Black Hills Chapter of the American Legion Riders. Her mission is to make sure that all our veterans experience the following: “To Feel Honored; To Be Understood; To Be Healed; and To Be Rewarded.”
There are no better words than those of the members: “Julie is always there to help, organize, and support others in their volunteer work. She leads a life of selflessness.” “Julie does not wait to be asked to do a task. She volunteers fantastic new ideas and carries them through. She has definitely put Veterans and people in need first!”
The most challenging service project under VA&R that she chairs is the “Northern Hills “We’ve Got Your Six” Veterans Appreciation Fair. This project resembles a stand down to reach out to the veterans and their families, living in the Northern Hills. She is bringing the community on board and raising awareness of the needs of Veterans.
The list of her service to the community and church is remarkable. To only name one of her community services beyond the unit’s projects, Malcolm served as president of the Good Shepherd Clinic Board of Directors. The clinic offers free quality medical care to eligible Northern Hills residents who cannot afford medical care. Malcolm is one of the volunteers committed to the walk-in clinic’s mission. Most first Mondays of the month, she donates her evening working with the dentist on call.
Malcolm is an example of the 2021-2022 presidential focus on caregivers from our ALA National President Kathy Daudistel. None better than Julie exemplifies this quiet caregiver dedication. For over five years, Malcolm has been providing care and companionship to an 85-year-old man with autism who has numeral medical and physical issues. As his health declined this year, she spent extra time to take him to church, have lunches, go on rides, and run errands several times a month. Julie said “I have learned so much about myself while caring for Frantz. He has taught me patience and a different way to love.”
