Making life better

BELLE FOURCHE — The Black Hills Roundup strives to make life better for people.
Through the Roundup’s Foundation, established three years ago as a 501(c)3, they make donations in various capacities: through their Tough Enough to Wear Pink program, high school scholarships, and by hosting a Children’s Western Wish recipient.
“Pink” night at the Roundup, held in Belle Fourche, is Saturday, when fans and rodeo personnel are asked to wear pink to the rodeo that night. Funds raised through the sale of T-shirts and other merchandise goes towards those undergoing breast cancer in the area.
“We have given everything from gas cards to get to and from appointments, to baskets with fuzzy blankets and socks,” said Dallas Connor, Roundup volunteer and Tough Enough to Wear Pink committee member. “We really just try to make what they’re going through easier.”
Tough Enough to Wear Pink merchandise is available for purchase at the rodeo and at Runnings in Belle Fourche.
Scholarships
For high school kids, the Roundup realizes the value of a higher education.
“College is expensive,” Connor said, “so the Roundup wanted to be able to give scholarships to kids who have been involved in rodeo.” Applicants must be from the Black Hills area and must have participated in the S.D. High School Rodeo Association’s northwest region.
The scholarships aren’t large, yet, but Conner said someday they hope to be. This year, the scholarships were $250 each. “As we get more donations, we’d like to increase that amount.” This year, the scholarships were awarded to Abby Fox and Laney Mackaben.
Children’s Western Wish Foundation
And for those with physical and mental disabilities, the Black Hills Roundup loves to make them smile.
Through a partnership with the Children’s Western Wish Foundation, one special person is awarded the chance to be a rodeo superstar for a day.
That person is gifted with a rodeo outfit: new jeans, shirt, boots, belt and cowboy hat, attends a night of the Roundup, is introduced to the crowd during the rodeo, and rides in the parade.
Children’s Western Wish recipients love the experience, said Mel Schmidt, Roundup volunteer and committee person. This year’s Western Wish recipient is Emma Juelfs.
A few years ago, the little boy who was the Wish recipient was so excited to get his buckle that he had the Roundup chairman, Clay Crago, put it on his belt in the middle of the arena, during his presentation. “He couldn’t wait,” Schmidt said. “It’s so surreal to see how excited these kids get. It’s so rewarding.”
Giving back is part of the Roundup’s tradition.
“It’s always been about giving back,” Schmidt said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do. We want people to know they’re not alone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.