makeSPACE organizes equity training amid pushback from state

SPEARFISH — Amid the confusion of Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive order 2022-02, defining and banning “divisive concepts” in South Dakota K-12 public schools and educator training, one local non-profit is offering a program for area educators that is designed to help them navigate the tumultuous new curriculum standards while providing their students the equity and individual care they need.
“We’ve been working closely with educators and staff in the school district to plan this training,” said Petrika Peters, a board member for makeSPACE, the Spearfish non-profit entity offering the training program. “They want all students to be successful in our schools.”
Since its inception in 2019, makeSPACE (Spearfish Partnership for Arts, Cycling, and Equity), has been engaged in the community through programing and service offerings, including art programs and creative talks at the Matthew’s Opera House, bicycling clinics for both young and advanced riders, and inclusive workshops and activities for underserved demographics.
Peters explained that the Black Hills Educators Equity Training being offered is in direct response to requests made by teachers and other school employees in the area, who are seeing gaps in the districts’ ability to provide adequate care for all students.
“What we found is that students of color and in particular students identifying as African American and Native American are disproportionately disciplined and do not perform as highly as their peers,” Peters explained.
Recognizing that there are groups of students that are not reaching the same potential points as others in the school system, Peters said educators form the Spearfish School District approached makeSPACE to organize this equity training as a first step to ensure that they are equipped to meet the individualistic social and cultural needs of the diverse group of students they serve, so as to provide them with the most effective learning environment they can.
“This is a systemic problem in the district that mirrors what we see across the country. Educators saw more professional development in diversity and equity as key to better understanding this disparity,” she said.
The organization has worked with educators and other community members since 2020 to formulate the program through research studies and workgroup conversations with other districts in the area. The July program will include LGBTQ+ and gender equity training as well, although data specific to those groups is not recorded on the district’s online report card, issued by the Department of Education.
“In Spearfish School District, we don’t have data around the LGBTQ community and how they are performing, but there are national studies that show that more than half of LGBTQ students have reported verbal harassment and we hear that evidence and see that evidence anecdotally here in Spearfish,” Peters said.
Guest speakers and presenters for the training include experts with degrees and years of experience in the fields of social work, community-based education, business and communications, biology, and health and wellness.
“We are contracting with some highly-skilled facilitators that work specifically with anti-bias, anti-racism, and LGBTQ inclusive classrooms,” Peters said. “They’re all educators themselves, or have worked in education. That was important to us because of who we’re targeting the training to, we want to ensure we have people... who understand what the classroom setting looks like and how they can best support teachers in that setting.”
Due to potential backlash, Peters declined to give the names of the presenters, as well as the location of the training.
Although the expressed intention of this training is to provide educators with “innovative ways to teach, inspire, empathize and understand basic human needs, … to maintain their focus on students as individuals, as diverse beings, while allowing each the safe space to be within their classroom,” it has drawn the ire of local and state officials.
Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, who also sat on the House Education committee during the 2022 legislative session, was quoted in an April interview about the training in a KOTA News story.
“I don’t think this is the kind of group the majority of us in our district want training our teachers, that have custody and control of our kids all day, every day,” he said.
Several phone calls to Odenbach made by the Pioneer to discuss this statement were unreturned.
Even the governor herself, who signed executive order 2022-02 on April 5, chimed in on the training.
“Thanks to my Executive Order, @sddoe (South Dakota Department of Education) will not be approving the credits that this training claims to offer,” Noem tweeted on April 28 along with a link to the KOTA story. “Our teachers deserve training opportunities that will better educate our kids, not divisive concepts aimed at classroom indoctrination.”
In order to retain their teaching certificates, educators in South Dakota are required to log a certain number of continued education units (CEUs). When makeSPACE began planning its equity training in late 2021, Peters said she contacted the Department of Education to find out if the program would qualify for continued education credit. Department officials told her the training would fit the parameters to be counted, and the original flyer for the event offered 15 CEUs to educators who attended the training.
“As far as what the criteria and the process is for receiving CEUs, this training fit into that, so this will be a unique decision for the Department of Education,” Peters said.
After numerous attempts via phone and email asking for details as to what in the training specifically violates the executive order. Mary Stadick Smith, deputy secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education, sent this statement to the Pioneer, quoting the 2019 memoir of Ibram X. Kendi, “How to Be an Antiracist.”
“The training program in question offers training in equity and antiracism. In his book “How to Be an Antiracist,” the leading proponent of antiracism, Ibram X. Kendi, states that, ‘The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.’”
Peters confirmed that Kendi’s book would not be used during any of the equity training being offered by makeSPACE in July.
Stadick Smith’s statement continued, “Equity and antiracism elevate race-based outcomes above the needs of students as individuals. This is incompatible with South Dakota values and the Executive Order. Further, the training in question is not being offered by an educational entity, which conflicts with current DOE standards.”
In Kendi’s book, the line quoted by Stadick Smith is immediately followed by a quote from Lyndon B. Johnson from 1965.
“You do not take a person who, for years, has been hobbled by chains and liberate him, bring him up to the starting line of a race and then say, ‘You are free to compete with all the others,’ and still justly believe that you have been completely fair.”
It illustrates the overall message of the book – that simply being “not racist” does not undo the damage that racism has already caused.
The Oxford Dictionary of English states that anti-racism is “the policy or practice of opposing racism and promoting racial tolerance. “
“The (makeSPACE) program is meant to foster inclusion. It’s in no way meant to be a divisive tool,” Peters said.
Noem’s executive order states that, “Students should learn America’s true, honest history – both our triumphs and failures. They should be exposed to a diversity of ideas and perspectives, be empowered to think for themselves, and be equipped with the knowledge and context to better understand our history and the world around them.”
The order; however, does not specify how educators in the state should go about teaching that true and honest history. Nor does it give any guidance to the Department of Education as to how it will protect the fundamental right of every student to not be made to feel ashamed of who they are or where they come from in the telling of that history. The training being offered by makeSPACE is designed to do just that, but as has continued to happen all too frequently in these cases, the progressive actions of a small group of community members looking to do good has become embroiled in the confusing condemnation culture of big ticket political debates.
“It is unfortunate that this flyer has gained the attention of the governor without really understanding what the organization is about, how the organization operates, or how much the organization works on collaboration and inclusion within the community,” Peters said. “But that’s not going to stop us from doing the good work that we’re doing.”
Ten of the 35 slots remain for the training, which takes place July 27 and 28. Peters said the training is open to anyone, with a focus on educators. Interested people could still sign up through Friday. For more information email info@makespacesd.org.
Editor’s Note:
Alex Portal has a personal relationship with a member of the makeSPACE Board of Directors not identified in this article. This relationship in no way intruded on or significantly influenced the proceeding article; however, it is important that such items be openly and freely disclosed.
