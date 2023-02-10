Makerspace dedicated to fostering community, creativity in Lead.jpg

Nick Bennett stands next to the long arm machine that defines the fiber arts section of the Gnarly Pine Makerspace. The makerspace is 5,000 square feet of classrooms and open area available for community creative use.

Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

LEAD — A makerspace that is dedicated to fostering creativity and bringing the community together is now open and growing in Lead.

The Gnarly Pine Makerspace on Lead’s Main Street will offer space for community members to lease for art projects, classes, and other creative endeavors. Nick Bennett, who owns the building with his wife, Jenn, is still working on renovating the 5,000 square foot building. But he said there are already some classrooms, offices, and open spaces available for use.

