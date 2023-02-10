Nick Bennett stands next to the long arm machine that defines the fiber arts section of the Gnarly Pine Makerspace. The makerspace is 5,000 square feet of classrooms and open area available for community creative use.
LEAD — A makerspace that is dedicated to fostering creativity and bringing the community together is now open and growing in Lead.
The Gnarly Pine Makerspace on Lead’s Main Street will offer space for community members to lease for art projects, classes, and other creative endeavors. Nick Bennett, who owns the building with his wife, Jenn, is still working on renovating the 5,000 square foot building. But he said there are already some classrooms, offices, and open spaces available for use.
“The vision of the whole place is it will be a multi-use incubator location,” Bennett said of the space that already houses The Rustic Nook Bakery. “These two front stalls are a business incubator location. The center area will be open as shared space for classes and events. There is a commercial kitchen that is leasable by the public, you just have to get a food license. You can lease by the hour or do a monthly contract.”
In addition to the bakery, the front part of the building also hosts a space for the fiber arts, including a 12-foot long arm machine for quilting. Soon, Bennett said there will be sewing, quilting, crocheting, and other types of fiber arts classes and opportunities. The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is currently leasing one of the office spaces in the building, and Lead’s newest nonprofit organization, Creative Explorations, has the other office. Classroom spaces are about 600 square feet each and available for those who want to share their craft with others. In the back of the building, Bennett said he will be installing a hood and an exhaust system for more industrial arts such as metal or leather working, and a wood shop.
Since the Bennetts purchased the building in 2019, the main goal of the space has been to bring the community together to share knowledge about the creative arts and to provide education to spread creativity. Bennett said the entire building has been completely renovated with all new water and gas lines, a new floor, and more. The only original aspects, he joked, are the outside walls and the roof.
“Everything else is pretty much new,” he said. “We saw a lot of stuff in town being turned into office space and nonretail space, and we wanted to keep something on Main Street that was more community based. Jen and I are creative people and we saw a need in town with working with other nonprofits and projects in town. There is a lack of space to do things that you need to sprawl. We wanted to fill that need by offering a space that is shared and is really inclusive to promote those hands on art projects, skills and crafts.”
Currently the bakery and fiber arts section of the makerspace is open, but Bennett said it will likely be this summer before classes will be held. He plans to create a website with a calendar, where patrons can see the different schedules of events and opportunities available. Ultimately, he said he is trying to keep the space open for all kinds of uses.
“We’re trying to keep it very open to let it evolve to what the community needs,” he said. “That’s why we haven’t said this is dedicated to this or that. There is a lot of space to work with. There will always be classes and shops along the outer edge, and this middle area will be kind of a general use space.”
Already, Bennett said Creative Explorations has reserved space in the building for a photo booth and Take and Make art fundraiser during Winterfest.
