Make way for Mardi Gras as it makes its way to Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Revelers in town for Deadwood’s Mardi Gras celebration are here to pull out all the stops this weekend in preparation for buckling down during Lent, with several indulgences there for the taking as the town readies for the traditional two-day event
“Travel conditions can result in fluctuating numbers from year to year, but even on a smaller year, there are thousands of people in town to enjoy the live music Cajun fixings and as many beads as they can gather,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “Deadwood is one of the only places in the region that celebrates Mardi Gras. And, as anyone who has been to a Deadwood event know, when we do an event, we go all out.”
What do revelers have to look forward to besides the thousands of beads that theme the event? A free parade at 7 p.m. Saturday, free Cajun food at several different locations Friday night and Saturday, along with live music both nights and some sort of Mardi Gras fun in all Deadwood businesses combine to make Mardi Gras, well, marvelous.
“Every year Deadwood’s chefs cook up something different for Friday’s Cajun Feast and Saturday’s Cajun Cook-off,” Harstad said. “Samples are free at both events. Plus, we always see some very creative floats in the annual parade and this year should be no different.”
Pre-registration is not required for parade entries and the weather always factors in to participation.
“We anticipate between 20 and 30 entries,” Harstad said. “But we’re always looking for more, so if anyone is interested, we’d love to have you be part. We’ll start the parade line-up at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Deadwood Welcome Center parking lot, 501 Main Street. Your float just needs to have lights.”
Cash and prizes will be awarded for parade entries in six different categories: Best Overall, Best Mardi Gras Theme, Best Lights, Mayor’s Choice, Best Business and Community Spirit.
Serving up a big helping of southern style Mardi Gras music is a band that continues to return to the Hills year after year.
“We bring in an authentic Zydeco band from Louisiana,” Harstad said. “Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble have been coming to Deadwood for several years for the event, and they have a big fan base now. People know they can count on them to bring a high-energy performance to any venue. Zydeco music is a unique sound. This band combines drums and washboard rhythm with an accordion and vocals. Don’t miss your chance to see them for yourself. It’s a free show. The band is playing at the Historic Franklin Hotel on Friday and Saturday.”
Mardi Gras Event Schedule
6 p.m. Friday Free Cajun Feast.
Deadwood chefs will zest things up with Cajun-style offerings that can be enjoyed at various locations throughout Historic Deadwood while supplies last. Participating locations include: Stan & Ollies (in the basement of Iron Horse Inn), Shrimp Hushpuppies w/Remoulade Sauce; Gold Dust/Maverick’s, Red Beans and Rice; Mineral Palace, Chicken & Sausage Gumbo; Deadwood Mountain Grand, Gumbo; Buffalo Bodega, Smoked Chicken & Sausage Dip with Chips; His & Hers Ale House and Wine Bar, Cajun Andouille Sausage, Chicken and Rice Bake; Historic Franklin, Classic Cajun Cake.
8 p.m. Friday Masquerade Party featuring Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble at the Historic Franklin Hotel on Main Street, Coronation of Mardi Gras King and Queen
Following the Cajun feast, event goers head to the Historic Franklin Hotel for dessert and enjoy the masquerade party, featuring the coronation of the Mardi Gras King and Queen and live music by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble from Louisiana.
2-4 p.m. Saturday Free Cajun Cook-Off Competition
Sample great Cajun food during the free Cajun Cook-off competition from 2-4 p.m. at various locations throughout Deadwood and vote for your favorite.
7 p.m. Annual Mardi Gras Parade down Deadwood’s Historic Main Street, where thousands of sets of beads will fly from the floats.
8 p.m. Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble at the Historic Franklin Hotel on Main Street.
