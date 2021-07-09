Make way for Girls on Bikes

SPEARFISH — Now in its third year, makeSPACE (Spearfish Partnership for Arts, Cycling, and Equity) is accepting registration for its Girls on Bikes program starting Tuesday.
“The idea behind this program is that parents leave their kids to be taught mountain bike skills from women mountain biking instructors,” said Morgan Carnes, program and outreach director for makeSPACE. “It’s a different approach to learning and having that sort of empowering experience of being around other women doing this stuff.”
Local community members Ashley Anderson, Danielle Neuhalfen, and Emily Brown are passionate about mountain biking and working with youth. They will be instructors and mentors for the program.
“This is the perfect age for girls to bond, support each other, and to, hopefully, spark a love of biking as an activity they can enjoy together or individually for many years to come,” Brown said. “We are excited to watch the program grow and evolve through the years with the girls.”
The program is open to girls age 10-13 years old. Girls are to be dropped off at the makeSPACE building located at 517 W. Jackson Blvd. by 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday from July 13 through Aug. 17. They will take a shuttle to trainning sites such as the new bike skills park along Winterville Drive and the Big Hill trail system. The group will return to the makeSPACE building between 7:30-8 p.m. depending on where their rides take place.
Girls are encouraged to bring their own mountain bikes – not road bikes – and helmet, but makeSPACE will have equipment for any one to use. Girls on Bikes is a donation-based program where participants are only asked to pay what they can. A suggested donation of $225 for the program is asked, but Carnes said scholorships are also available through makeSPACE.
“We really want to be intensional in include people who don’t have access to mountain biking,” they said. “So this is a space where they can feel comfortable and explore.”
For more information about the program email Carnes at www.makespaceSD.org.
To register for the program online, visit bit.ly/girlsonbikes2021.
