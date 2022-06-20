Majority of GF&P $124M budget comes from licenses, fees

SOUTH DAKOTA — The majority of the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks’ nearly $124 million budget comes from parks and recreation funds, and hunting and fishing license fees, Chris Petersen, director of administration for the department told members of the Commission recently.
Petersen’s report came as he asked commissioners to approve nearly $67 million in spending for the three sections of the overall budget the Commission controls — the wildlife division, the snowmobile trails program, and the wildlife division construction budget. During their session this year the Legislature approved about $57 million for the remaining three parts of the budget — the division of administration, the parks division, and any construction or improvement projects.
The total budget for the GF&P will be up by more than $13 million from last year’s coffers of approximately $111 million. Much of that increase includes a mandated, across-the-board 6% pay increase for all state employees. While Petersen said the department was very happy to see the pay increases, it could be challenging to absorb in the future.
“Keep in mind that you’ve got a couple million dollars of adjustments here for salary packages and targeted increases,” he said. “Most of the dollars, the source of money to cover that will be our parks and recreation funds and our hunting and fishing license fees. That’s why we’re always out there trying to recruit more license holders, because most of the burden of those costs is not borne by state general fund dollars. It comes from our federal aid dollars and license fees.”
Petersen said the GF&P takes about 0.4% of the overall state general fund. Less than 8% of the department budget is comprised of state dollars.
For the wildlife division, the largest budget the commission controls at nearly $61 million, the largest increase of more than $1.5 million will go to employee salaries. The budget also includes a $1.9 million decrease in contractual services.
The wildlife development and improvement budget this year is at nearly $4.8 million, about $2.2 million more than last year. Much of that increase is from $2 million in capital outlay increases, and Petersen said the majority of that will be used for aquatic habitat access projects.
The Snowmobile Trails budget of $1.4 million includes an employee salary increase of $20,000, bringing the budget up by $25,048 more than last year.
During their last session, Petersen said the Legislature approved the administration budget, parks and recreation, and the construction budget for the next fiscal year that begins July 1. The administration budget of just over $5 million, includes legal counsel fees, project engineering, fiscal offices, and marketing and communications. The budget is $355,000 more than last year, with the majority of that increase coming from the state employee salary package increase of $182,113 for that division.
The parks and recreation operations division budget was increased by nearly $1.8 million, for a total of more than $30 million. Much of that increase, or $857,703 goes to blanket salary increases, as well as some targeted increases from the game, fish and parks. The department also allocated $385,000 more for supplies and materials, and $310,000 more for contractual services, bringing those total line items to more than $4.2 million.
At more than $8 million in increases, capital outlay improvement projects for state parks and recreation will be the most significant this year. However, Petersen said that number is due to funds from the S.D. Department of Transportation to build “connector and collector” roads that lead from the state highway system to state parks and recreation areas. Overall, that budget for 2023 is at just under $22 million.
“There is a lot of activity going on there and there are lots of projects and some sizeable budget increases to accommodate it,” he said.
