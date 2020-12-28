Main Street Initiative announces Deadwood Holiday Lighting Contest winners

DEADWOOD — Which residents and businesses did their best to light up Deadwood as part of the second annual Deadwood Holiday Light Contest, sponsored by the Main Street Initiative and the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce?
Well, there were several. And judges say choosing the winners Wednesday was quite a challenge, but three contenders came out on top, earning cash prizes for their residential Christmas light creations.
In the Residential category, first place and $1,000 goes to 784 Main St.; second place and $700 goes to 8 Dudley St.; and third place and $300 goes to 128 Williams St.
Honorable mention in the Residential category was 484 Volin St.
Other finalists named in the Residential category were: 874 Main St., 104 Charles St., 41 Railroad Ave., 63 Taylor Ave., 775 Stage Run, 21 Lincoln, and 38 Washington.
The top Business category contender was the Franklin Hotel, winning a free Deadwood Chamber of Commerce membership for 2021. Honorable mention in the Business category goes to Mustang Sally’s.
“A big thank you to everyone for decorating. Many in our community went above and beyond to show their holiday spirit and we are grateful for all the participation,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Director Lee Harstad. “For the winners, please contact the Deadwood Chamber at 578-1876 to get details on your winnings.”
