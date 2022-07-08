LEAD — The world’s most sensitive dark matter detector lies at the 4850 level of the Sanford Underground Research Facility, scientists announced Thursday.
Officials with the LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ) experiment announced that their detectors are officially up and running, after a 60-day data collection phase proved that all systems for the experiment are fully operational. With 10 tons of liquid xenon encased in titanium tanks lined with highly reflective Teflon and ultra-sensitive sensors, hidden 4,850 feet underground from naturally occurring radiation on earth’s surface, the experiment immediately became the world’s most sensitive dark matter detector as soon as scientists announced it as fully operational. The $60 million experiment is primarily funded through the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, with additional funding from the United Kingdom, South Korea and Portugal. The South Dakota Governor’s Office, the S.D. Community Foundation, the S.D. State University Foundation, and the University of South Dakota Foundation also invested $6 million to procure 80% of the liquid xenon in the detector. It is the result of a collaboration between more than 40 institutions in the U.S., United Kingdom, Portugal, and South Korea, lead by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The collaboration includes 250 researchers who have been working since 2014 to build the detector, which they hope will answer some of the most fundamental questions about the universe and particle physics.
Scientists believe dark matter exists based on the gravitational pull of the universe. It does not emit, absorb, or scatter light, but scientists believe it makes up 85% of the total mass of the universe, shapes the form and movement of galaxies and could be the key to understanding the large structure and expansion of the universe. In 2014, the DOE’s Office of High Energy Physics named the discovery of dark matter as its top priority in particle physics, and that has not changed.
“Dark matter is a foundational aspect of how our universe developed,” LZ Spokesperson Hugh Lippincott, of the University of California at Santa Barbara said of the reason dark matter is such a high priority for scientists. “One of the things that is most striking to me is if you took dark matter out of the mix of stuff we think exists, there would be no structure. There would not be our solar system and there would not be a Milky Way. So, without it, all of the things we see in the sky at night would just not be there. It’s a fundamental component of how we got to be here.”
Lippincott also said since scientists believe dark matter is a particle, its discovery could change the basic structure of physics as we know it.
Aaron Manalaysay, of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory who is the physics coordinator for the project, said discovering dark matter is important because it makes up so much of the universe, but it doesn’t fit in with current scientific models. “So, it kind of represents the biggest mystery in physics right now,” he said.
Manalaysay explained that when Einstein presented his theory of relativity, it challenged scientists’ basic foundational understanding of gravity. “Dark matter is also a foundational thing,” he said. “It doesn’t fit in with our current models of physics. It really points to that there is a wealth of physics beyond what we call the standard model, which encompasses our understanding. That is the holy grail of particle physics right now is to see evidence of what we call physics beyond the standard model. Dark matter is probably the strongest evidence we have of that. We know there must be something there.”
Lippincott explained that the search for dark matter is something the general public could also get excited about. “The existence of our galaxy is of importance to everybody,” he said. “I think there is something about this missing mass of the universe that is very romantic in a way. Anybody who points a telescope at the moon is looking at something that dark matter has put there. Anyone who has any interest in space or astronomy, or star-gazing at all should be interested in dark matter for that reason.”
Additionally, Manalaysay said the practical technologies that result from scientists who seek to satisfy their curiosities about the universe are everywhere around us.
“Almost every piece of technology we have, when you go to a hospital all of that fancy equipment, it didn’t come from somebody trying to build that,” he said. “It came from someone trying to satisfy their curiosity about the universe. Your cell phone right there, if people weren’t curious about weird things that happen with electrons at the subatomic level, that was just a curiosity, but it leads to things like transistors, where the applications are pretty obvious.”
Lippincott and Manalaysay presented their startup milestone as the world’s most sensitive detector to scientists and researchers around the world, via a live-stream webinar on Thursday. As they explained their work, they equated discovering the elusive dark matter particles to shooting a particle through 10 million light years of lead before observing an interaction. Even though scientists believe billions of dark matter particles are passing through us every second, dark matter is aptly named because it does not interact with light. Rather, it interacts with gravity and moves very slowly, Lippincott said.
“This process is extremely rare,” he said. “Xenon in this particular version is the highest rate of interaction.”
The heart of the LZ dark matter detector is comprised of two nested titanium tanks filled with 10 tons of very pure liquid xenon and viewed by two arrays of photomultiplier tubes (PMTs), that are able to detect faint sources of light. The titanium tanks resides in a large detector system to catch particles that might mimic a dark matter signal.
“I’m thrilled to see this complex detector ready to address the long-standing issue of what dark matter is made of,” said Berkeley Lab Physics Division Director Nathalie Palanque-Delabrouille. “The LZ team now has in hand the most ambitious instrument to do so.”
Using the complex system, Lippincott said scientists plan to collect about 20 times more data over the coming years. LUX-ZEPLIN (LZ) is designed to capture dark matter in the form of weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPS). The experiment is underground at the 4850 level of SURF to protect it from cosmic radiation that is naturally occurring on the earth’s surface, and that could drown out the dark matter signals.
Without the cooperation and collaboration of SURF, Lippincott and Manalaysay say the LZ detector would not be possible. In addition to providing ample coverage underground, the staff at SURF has been instrumental in monitoring the experiment, even when scientists were unable to be present.
“We wouldn’t exist if SURF hadn’t been here,” he said. “That’s just at the base level. The support we get from SURF staff and management has been tremendous.”
Lawrence Berkeley National Lab’s LZ Operations Manager Simon Fiorucci said the onsite LZ team deserves special praise, since the detector was not transported underground until late 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic started. With travel severely restricted, he said only a few LZ scientists were able to travel to the detector. The team in South Dakota, he said, took excellent care of the experiment.
With confirmation that LZ and its systems are operating successfully as the most sensitive dark matter detector in the world, Berkeley Lab’s Senior Physicist and former spokesperson for the LZ project Kevin Lesko said full scale observations will now begin, in hopes that a dark matter particle will collide with a xenon atom — forever changing the way we understand the foundation of our universe.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.