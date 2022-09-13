SPEARFISH — Spearfish residents marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorists attacks while dedicating the third black granite wall at the Spearfish Veterans Monument.
“Today’s a big day. It’s not just about the dedication of the third wall we got up, but it’s also 9/11,” said Matt Hardin, director of Spearfish Veterans Monument. “Twenty-one years ago we were attacked. A lot of people made the ultimate sacrifice. We lost a lot of people that day. We had a lot of law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, military members and individuals who decided they would step up after that day.
“This is something we couldn’t do or get done without our community. And that is everyone here. With your guys’ help and support, we got these walls up. But it’s not just the walls; we got these names up. That’s what this is about, all these names. They put their lives at risk.”
The monument committee
Hardin said two more of the five walls have yet to be installed.
The idea of the “living monument” was formed in 2010 after a Spearfish American Legion Post 164 member saw a similar tribute to veterans in Wyoming. Members of the post as well as those from VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 5860 ran with the idea and began raising funds with each organization contributing $1,000.
In 2015 the monument was dedicated, and a year later the first wall was set in place. In 2019 the second wall was installed, and now the third wall is set.
Mayor John Senden said the monument is a great source of pride for Spearfish residents.
“On this wall are community members, neighbors, and friends who placed honor, service and freedom ahead of their own personal gain,” he said. “Many times in many conflicts, these men and women serving bore witness to tragedy, pain, and even loss of their own lives.
“I never served in the armed forces personally,” Senden continued. “My son did and was deployed overseas nine years ago. My dad told me stories of his brother serving in World War II. In the evening after dinner, they would listen to the radio news and the reporter talked about that day’s fighting. One night the reporter talked about the air fight and that our boys fought bravely and shot down many enemy planes. But also, many of our boys were shot down in heavy fighting that day. My grandmother went into the bedroom with tears as my uncle George was a pilot, possibly being one of those shot down. They never listened to those radio reports again and were thankful when my uncle returned home, just as I as a dad was when my own son returned home safely.”
Senden recognized the anniversary of 9/11.
“ Twenty-one years ago today we all remember where and what we were doing we were when we heard the attack on the East Coast took place. Our country came together to become united, strong, and courageous,” he said. “As we dedicate this portion of the wall today, the words in bold in bold at the bottom of this new wall are loyalty, dedication, freedom, and bravery. Those words mark the important characteristics of the men and women serving in today’s armed services. The fight for freedom never stops, but neither does the spirit of those willing to give of the noble cause of standing up for the God-given freedoms we enjoy.”
Honored during the ceremony were:
Jim Benning, for donating the flag pole at the center of the monument in honor of his partner the late Lyle Ainsworth, and his widow, Garnette Ainsworth.
Kaija Swisher, a former Black Hills Pioneer reporter, who helped dig into a research project that ultimately gathered the names of more than 300 veterans now engraved on the walls.
And Black Hills Monument, the company who has provided the walls and set them in place at the memorial.
The monument is considered a living monument, as it honors those who have served and passed as well as those who have served and remain alive. As new service members leave the military, they too can have their names added to the walls.
To have veterans’ names etched in stone, they need to submit their DD Form 214. Those who qualify for the monument include any members of the armed forces who were honorably discharged and lived in the Spearfish area (zip code 57783) for at least one year.
People can send donations, records of discharge, or correspondence to Spearfish Veterans Monument, P.O. Box 1072, Spearfish, S.D. 57783, and people can also find out about upcoming SVM events, progress, and information at spearfishveteransmonument.org.
The five walls represent the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. The monument was designed and dedicated before the Space Force, which was established on Dec. 20, 2019.
