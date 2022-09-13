SPEARFISH — Spearfish residents marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorists attacks while dedicating the third black granite wall at the Spearfish Veterans Monument.

“Today’s a big day. It’s not just about the dedication of the third wall we got up, but it’s also 9/11,” said Matt Hardin, director of Spearfish Veterans Monument. “Twenty-one years ago we were attacked. A lot of people made the ultimate sacrifice. We lost a lot of people that day. We had a lot of law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, military members and individuals who decided they would step up after that day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.