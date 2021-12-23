SPEARFISH — Love well.
Make today great.
Live life on purpose.
These are all the mantras of Grayson Chapeau, the 11-year old cancer patient, who for the last seven years has rallied the Northern Hills community together with a message of faith, hope, love and pop tabs. Yes, he’s the Praying Pop Tab Kid, whose family has perpetuated his message of love through working with the community to collect about 5,000 pounds of pop tabs to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Denver, where his family stays when he has to meet with his cancer team to care for his brain tumor.
“We have learned that when we pull together, that’s when we make a difference,” his mother, Chelsey Chapeau, said. “Somebody’s 10 pop tabs paired with somebody’s 30 pop tabs, with someone’s 45 pop tabs or 100, or whatever, it all adds up. It’s an amazing cause, but it’s such a simple thing. To watch people take the time to pull tabs off and drop them in a bag on my doorstep. Now it’s gotten so wide that it’s all over the Black Hills.”
Grayson’s story is filled with people coming together to pitch in and help in simple and big ways. It starts seven years ago, when he was 4 years old and doctors diagnosed him with a brain tumor in the center of his brain. During one of his first trips to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, a friend gave his mother, Chelsey, a quart-sized bag of pop tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House there. When Grayson discovered that the pop tabs would help the Ronald McDonald House bring hope and support to families like his, he and his family embarked on the campaign to raise pop tabs — each year with a different goal that he has surpassed almost every year.
To date, Grayson’s pop tab donations have netted more than $2,500 for the Ronald McDonald House in Denver, at a rate of about 75 cents per pound. His current goal is to raise 2,000 pounds, which translates into approximately 3 million pop tabs, or about $1,500 in donations. Currently, he has collected about 1,600 pounds of that goal, which is set to be achieved by Grayson’s 12th birthday, on May 11, 2022.
“We liked the idea of how something so simple could impact so many families,” Chelsey said. “If you think about how simple pop tabs and aluminum could help, you’ve already purchased your choice of drink. It’s not any more money out of your pocket.”
So far, in Grayson’s journey to beat a cancer that Chelsey said many kids don’t survive past five years, he has had 50 MRIs and a series of treatments. A series of good times and bad have caused him to emerge stronger each time he returns from the Children’s Hospital in Denver. He has perplexed doctors, as Chelsey says he “rewrites the textbooks” of childhood cancer.
In December of 2020, Chelsey said the family discovered that Grayson’s tumor was growing again, and they began a series of high-dose radiation treatments. Then in April, Grayson began having vision problems, but MRIs showed that his tumor was stable.
“It’s hard with Grayson because he’s not really following textbook at all,” Chelsey said. “It looked like the tumor was breaking down, but his actual physical status was declining a little bit at a time.”
Then, in late October of this year, Chelsey said Grayson began mirroring the symptoms that he had when his tumor was first discovered seven years ago. After a long hospital stay in Denver, CAT scans and MRIs, doctors listened to Chelsey when she said it looked like hydrocephalus, or a buildup of cerebral fluid in the brain. That road was a very dark and uncertain time for Chelsey and her husband Jeremiah, as mother, father and doctors struggled with how to help Grayson.
“What was happening was that his brain was being smashed up against his skull because of the hydrocephalus,” Chelsey said. “It’s amazing he is alive. Anyway, he couldn’t tell us what was going on, but I knew. My husband said no child should ever have to go through that, and no father should ever have to witness their child being tortured. There was nothing we could do for him. The hard thing about hydrocephalus is that it doesn’t have any external signs. With Grayson, we didn’t know and he couldn’t tell us if he was in pain or not. We didn’t know what to do. We had already been to the Children’s Hospital in Denver. When you’ve done everything you can do, what do you do? I remember saying ‘God, I need your help. I need your wisdom because (Grayson) is waiting for me to think of something and make that decision of what to do. I’m his lifeline. But God, I can’t do this without you.’”
Then, Chelsey said she remembered Psalm 18, which says “My God will help me scale any wall.” That night, she said Grayson was air lifted to the hospital, where Dr. Tara Ulmer in Spearfish consulted with Grayson’s medical team in Denver to diagnose his hydrocephalus and begin a series of treatments.
“I was thankful that the Lord had given me his wisdom,” Chelsey said. “He is so faithful. God is so faithful.”
Today, Chelsey said Grayson is currently doing a series of physical therapy, occupational therapy, and hyperbaric chamber oxygen therapy. Though her ever-faithful son started to lose his joy in October when he was so sick, Chelsey said he has started to find little pockets of energy when his joy comes out in jokes, laughter, and quoting Disney movies.
“He’s doing very well considering where he was Oct. 26,” Chelsey said. “On Oct. 26 he was very close to not making it, and now he’s on the road to recovery.”
That recovery has taken away Grayson’s ability to attend school regularly, since Chelsey said his many therapies take the majority of his time away. That has been hard on him, she said, as Grayson loves school and being with his teachers, friends and staff at Creekside Elementary. The feeling is mutual, as Creekside staff and students have rallied around Grayson to show continuous support over the years. So, when doctors told Grayson he couldn’t go to school, Chelsey said her son was devastated.
“I saw him just kind of go into a shell, and for 48 hours he wouldn’t talk,” she said. “He was so devastated because he loved everybody.”
But Chelsey said she reminded her son that joy can be used as a weapon against darkness, and she encouraged him to join her in worshipping God, to overcome the dark place he was in. “I just said ‘Grayson, let’s just worship and let’s just push back on darkness’ He couldn’t talk hardly at all, because he was just so devastated. But I watched him lift his hands and lip sync to the song of David Dunn, called ‘Starting Now.’ It was so powerful, because he was reclaiming his joy.
“I watched him speak to himself in the mirror, and he said ‘I am a child of God and the joy of the Lord is my strength,’” Chelsey continued. “It’s been so great to see him speak to himself about those things. The joy of the Lord really is a weapon of warfare. To watch him be so joyful through all of this, don’t get me wrong, he has had normal emotions too. He cries. Jesus cried too. But those emotions are not bad. To watch Grayson choose joy over and over again, and to continually rise up and be a fighter. He fights from victory, not for victory, because God wins, period.”
The joy is infectious, and Chelsey said it has translated into love in all aspects of Grayson’s life as he spreads his message of joy and hope along his cancer journey and quest to collect pop tabs. Even his hugs have become a highly sought-after gift for those who know him.
“Grayson loves deeply and he loves well,” Chelsey said. “He has taught me how to hug better. He would say, if it’s not a 60-second hug, it’s not a hug. You have to hug for 60 seconds for it to change you, and I would totally agree with that. He is hands down the best hugger I’ve ever met in my life.”
Traveling to Rapid City for hyperbaric chamber oxygen therapy five days a week, and frequent trips to Denver, have taken their toll on the family though. But Chelsey said she has been continually blessed with help from the Spearfish and Northern Hills community. It’s a rough road to follow, she said, as she watches her son fight for his life.
“Childhood cancer sucks; let’s just be real,” she said. “All cancer sucks. But to watch a child struggle to live a child life. He should be enjoying the fact that Christmas is in five days. He doesn’t even remember what day it is half the time because he sleeps so much. That’s hard to watch. Kids shouldn’t have to fight for their life, they should be fighting for their dreams. Grayson wants to grow up. That’s all he wants to do. He wants to grow up. That’s his dream. That’s huge.”
For more information about Grayson’s cancer journey, or to find a list of locations to donate pop tabs, follow Prayers for the Pop Tab Kid page on Facebook. Chelsey said the community can help with monetary donations, since her husband, Jeremiah, has been on a leave of absence from work since Grayson’s last bad episode in October. Monetary donations can be made to a Wells Fargo account, entitled “Fill the Chapeaus.” Additionally, the family is in need of a vehicle that can help them transport 2,000 pounds of pop tabs to the Denver Children’s Hospital next Spring. The Facebook page also includes a Meal Train, where caring individuals can sign up to provide a meal for the family of seven.
In the meantime, Chelsey said the family plans to spend a quiet Christmas at home, with family and friends — with a special message of faith, hope and love to send out to the community.
“Tell people to love well,”
Chelsey said. “Put aside all of your differences and love well. That’s what Grayson would say. Live life on purpose and make today great. That’s Grayson’s favorite line right now. You can have a pretty crappy situation, and still make the day great.”
Grayson’s prognosis is positive, Chelsey said, as he continues to fight the darkness on his cancer journey with joy.
“God says life,” Chelsey said. “We are in agreement with the Lord of Lords. Grayson has gone way beyond the doctor’s expectations. He has outlived any of their stuff. Right now he is in uncharted territory. He is rewriting the textbooks. Grayson is just continuing to choose joy to help him get through the days. His prognosis is recovery and to live life to the fullest.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.