ENNING — Over the past 17 months, the lives of Kenny and Cindy Matt could be described in the least as stormy or at worst as catastrophic.
But one thing has remained constant for the central Meade County couple — their unwavering love for one another.
That journey has included an ATV accident that nearly killed Kenny, the loss of their identical twin grandsons at birth earlier this month, and most recently a bout with COVID-19.
The Matts were so looking forward to the birth of the twins to their son, Kyler and his wife, Bailey, at Christmastime. But on Dec. 7, Bailey went into labor and there were complications, and the babies, Miles Kenneth and Leo Vaughn, did not survive.
“It’s starting to sink in. I feel totally empty. We were so looking forward to it. It’s been pretty devastating,” Cindy Matt said this week.
Following that ordeal, both Kenny and Cindy came down with COVID. They are now recovering, thanks to an infusion of monoclonal antibodies.
“We’re doing OK,” Cindy said Monday.
This bumpy ride for the Matt’s began on May 22, 2020.
Kenny’s horrific ATV accident
Kenny Matt and his son, Kyler, were moving cattle on the family ranch just south of Enning about 60 miles east of Sturgis.
“We were gettin’ bulls in. That’s the last thing I know about it,” Kenny said.
Kenny and Kyler were bringing in the bulls to take them to their summer pasture and attempting to send them through a gate.
“Some of the bulls turned to go back, so Kenny turned his four-wheeler around, looked at Kyler and smiled like ‘I’ve got this,’” Cindy recalls. “He was gunning it and had it wide open when he hit a pole.”
Cindy was out front of the house tilling up her flower bed and didn’t immediately hear frantic phone calls from her son.
Cindy, a longtime EMT, said her instinct was to jump in the pickup and head to the scene.
“I stopped and thought, ‘nope, I’ve got to call 911,’” she said.
Ironically, Cindy and others involved with the Rural Meade Ambulance Service at Enning had just made the decision a month earlier to discontinue service because of a lack of staff.
But after the 911 call, Cindy called another fellow EMT, Brent Hoffman.
“They lined absolutely everything up and got the EMTs coming,” she said.
Although the Rural Meade Ambulance was technically not taking service calls, trained EMTs were still allowed to use the equipment in life-and-death situations.
Kenny’s accident certainly qualified.
“I would do absolutely the same thing for anybody under those circumstances. You have somebody dying; you’re gonna use that ambulance,” Cindy said.
Just weeks before the accident, Cindy had given a refresher course to Kyler on what to do in the case of an ATV accident, and also on CPR. The critical take-away from that training was not to move an accident victim because you could do more harm than good.
“I think that’s what saved Kenny’s life. If Kyler would have tried to pull him off the four-wheeler, he would have done more damage,” Cindy said.
Cindy and Kyler together gently laid Kenny on the ground, his face crushed and neck broken.
Cindy remained calm
Cindy Matt has been to countless accidents as an EMT in central Meade County including motorcycle accidents along Highway 34 during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
This accident was different. There lies her husband. The man she loves.
“I was just focused. I didn’t fall apart until later when I got to the bay in the emergency room,” she admitted.
Cindy said she never gave up hope in those critical minutes following the accident. And she had a frank conversation with God while trying to save her husband’s life.
“I said, ‘come on God. We need you right now. We need your help. He’s not ready to go, and we’re not ready to let him go,’” she said.
Other EMTs showed up at the scene. They loaded Kenny in the ambulance and rushed him toward Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City. They met up with the Rapid City Ambulance near the on-ramp to Interstate 90 at New Underwood.
Cindy had earlier called for the LifeFlight helicopter, but mechanics were working on a broken rotor and couldn’t come.
A long road back home
Kenny had multiple face, skull, neck and back fractures and a spinal cord contusion as well as a traumatic brain injury.
“We knew he had to go somewhere else because of his injuries,” Cindy said.
He was life flighted to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo. He came out of his coma 10 days after the accident and was also taken off the ventilator at that time. He remained in the ICU there for about five weeks.
After leaving the ICU, Kenny had facial reconstruction surgery where they rebuilt his left orbital, built up both cheek bones with plates, and reattached his jaw. Kenny lost sight in his left eye.
On July 1, Kenny was moved to Craig Hospital where he started rehabilitation. That included learning to walk, talk and even how to write his name.
It wasn’t until just before returning home that Kenny began to gain back some of his memory.
Even Kenny’s grandchildren got in on the therapy. They came up with questions that would test his memory.
On Sept. 26, the family brought Kenny home to continue physical therapy in Rapid City three times a week.
Family and friends remodeled the family’s home making a space for a hospital bed in the living room.
“We slept in the living room for a long time. The happiest day for me was when we got to lay side by side in our own bed,” she said.
Cindy said Kenny, who before the accident was a hit-the-ground running workaholic, now craves calm and routine.
A new normal
Weekly trips to doctors and constant rehabilitation have become the norm for Kenny and Cindy Matt.
“We have a fantastic neurologist in Rapid that we found. He’s going to try to figure out how we can get his nerve pain reduced so we can exercise more,” Cindy said.
Kenny said he tries to do new activities, but has limited stamina.
“I just can’t walk very far. I need a chair to sit in every so often,” he said.
Cindy explained that from the house to the corrals where Kyler works with the cattle there are three chairs on which Kenny can rest.
“He’ll take a break, but then move on,” she said.
And on the many trips to Rapid City for medical appointments, the couple will pack a lunch and enjoy a walk along the bike path surrounding Canyon Lake.
“That is a wonderful place,” Cindy said.
On one occasion, Cindy Matt took a video of Kenny walking by the lake. The Matt’s daughter, Crystal Davis, wrote about seeing the video on Kenny’s Caringbridge site.
“Last I knew, he was still in the wheelchair and they were trying to get him to use the walker......which he threw off the porch cuz he didn’t want to use it. The video made me cry. I am so proud of how far he has come and the support my mother has shown. She is an amazingly strong woman,” Davis wrote.
Love knows no bounds
Kenny and Cindy Matt led very busy lives before Kenny’s accident. The two now spend a large percentage of their day with one another.
“It’s a lot of love, but there’s some patience in there too,” Cindy said.
One of the toughest times for both of them was when Kenny made his way to the entry way in their home, grabbed his boots, and was ready to head out to work on the ranch.
“We’ve had a few episodes of having to tell him he can’t drive and can’t do various things,” Cindy said.
Kenny said it can be frustrating not to do the things he used to do.
“It is (frustrating) for now. I think I can do some of these things. I just need to do it,” he said.
But his movement is still limited. The pain prevents him from exercising, which has led to Kenny gaining about 70 pounds since the accident.
But the two believe better days are ahead.
“He has been so good through all this. He doesn’t complain. OK, maybe when I drive he complains,” Cindy said. “He’s only got one good eye, but he’ll see dust 10 miles down the road and he’ll tell me to slow down.”
Cindy said there are some days when she just grits her teeth and responds: “Yes, dear.”
Kenny can now climb the stairs to their bedroom and each night where Cindy tucks him in.
“He waits until I get into bed; then he takes his hand and puts it in mine. Then we fall asleep together holding hands,” she said.
