STURGIS — Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC), Sturgis, is announcing the registration for this year’s Clothe-A-Kid: a program that assists school age children from kindergarten through the eighth grade, with clothes for the new school year.
The signup for this year’s program will be held 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis and Grace United Methodist in Piedmont; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. that day at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood.
Love INC, Director Amanda Culver talked about the program and explained this is a Christian-based program with a philosophy of a hand up, not a hand out.
“Being a parent is tough, and making ends meet can be a challenge. Through Clothe-A-Kid, churches are helping parents stretch their back-to-school dollars. This program not only helps children start the year with confidence, but it intentionally opens doors for long-term connections with families,” said Culver.
Patricia Viator talked about the program and how it has helped her grandchildren.
“Clothe-A-Kid made a difference for me being on a fixed income, and I appreciate how it helped financially,” said Patricia Viator, a family that was assisted in 2021. She also talked about the confidence it gave her grandson; since he doesn’t get new clothes or shoes often, it was very special for him.
“The process was easy, and I recommend it to anyone. I love to give back to the community that I have lived in for the past 18 years. I like to be able to help, while also receiving help,” Viator added.
“Each family is asked to perform four hours of community service, and the parents are encouraged to bring their children with them because it teaches them good work ethic and contributing to their community,” Culver said.
Love INC, attempts to make the process easy, register, work on a community project, and then shop with $100 for clothes per child on Aug. 20, 2022.
Last year, the program was successful with 17 families that included 35 children, participating in community projects and then purchasing clothes for school. The program last year had 25 volunteers from around the Sturgis area, with 155 hours being poured into community service projects.
In addition to the clothing, the committee is working on providing a book to each child.
If you would like to be part of this project, Love INC, Sturgis, asks that you consider sponsoring a child. Donations may be mailed to Love INC, Sturgis, P.O. Box 872, Sturgis, S.D. 57785.
If anyone has any questions, they are encouraged to call the office at (605) 206-3515 or email the Director at amanda@love-inc.us for more information.
Some of the projects families could be involved in include:
PIEDMONT
May 7, 8 a.m.-noon, Community and Church garden preparations
May 31-June 3, 4-5 p.m., assisting with Vacation Bible School at Grace United Methodist Church
May 18, 4-7 p.m., Hillsview Church in Piedmont, a day to clean up near the highway
WHITEWOOD
Church garden improvements, date and time TBD
Making improvements to the Whitewood community bathrooms, date and time TBD
STURGIS
Community project before school ends in May, TBD
June 6, 5-7 p.m., Vacation Bible School setup at Foothills setup. Cleanup is set for June 10.
June 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Vacation Bible School setup at Believers Fellowship.
June 13, 15 and 17, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Meals on Wheels deliveries
June 26, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., LifeSpring Church Serve Sturgis Day
