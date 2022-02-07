Love INC raises funds for programs

STURGIS — Sturgis Love INC (In the Name of Christ) held its first Hope and Love Dinner and Dessert Auction Saturday at the Sturgis Armory. There were more than 75 desserts donated as well as silent and live auction items from individuals and businesses.
The event raised more than $10,000 which helps the organization in its mission to partner with local churches to help those in need. They do this through programs such as a diaper ministry, clothe-a-kid and life skills classes.
Pictured here, Amanda Culver, director of Sturgis Love INC, gives directions to attendees during the “Heads or Tails” game at the dinner and auction.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.