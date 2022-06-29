Louisiana man sentenced for attempted possession of child porn

RAPID CITY — A Kaplan, La., man was sentenced June 22 for attempted possession of child pornography.
Robert Lee Goodwill, Jr., 21, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised released. Goodwill will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Goodwill was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators. Goodwill initiated sexual chats and sought images of child pornography from a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent. Goodwill then negotiated a time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Goodwill went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was met by law enforcement and placed under arrest.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
