The news staff at the Black Hills Pioneer selected the top stories from 2022, and the following is part one of a three-part series published Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
January
Marijuana debate on table again in legislative session
PIERRE — Debate on marijuana will be on the table for the upcoming South Dakota state legislative session.
More than two dozen of 38 posted proposed bills deal with medical and recreational marijuana. It marks the second session for legislators since state voters approved both medical and recreational marijuana in the 2020 election.
Gov. Kristi Noem legally challenged passage of recreational marijuana, and the state Supreme Court struck down the measure 4-1. Her administration’s arguments in court centered on technical violations to the state constitution.
Currently, possession of 2 ounces or less is a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines. The bill also lays out penalties for people under 21 who use marijuana or marijuana products.
Spearfish sees building boom
SPEARFISH — Spearfish sees a record-breaking year with a $98 million permit valuation.
Annual valuation reports show that 520 permits were sold in 2021, which is slightly lower than the 568 sold in 2020.
The number of large-scale building projects being done in Spearfish is credited for the high valuation. Spearfish Building Official Tom Paisley said several apartment buildings and some bigger builds downtown contributed to the high number.
SD legislature to address abortion rights
PIERRE — Abortion is likely to be a major topic during the 2022 South Dakota legislative session. Opponents of the medical procedure see a chance to capitalize on recent legal cases across the nation further restricting abortion access.
“It’s a very exciting time to be part of the pro-life movement in America and especially right here in South Dakota,” said Dale Bartscher of Rapid City, executive director of South Dakota Right to Life.
“We know that we’re gearing up for a tough session in terms of reproductive health and reproductive rights,” said Kristin Hayward, manager of advocacy and development at Planned Parenthood in South Dakota. “We know that the overwhelmingly conservative legislators are in a space to make legislation on the rights of reproductive health.”
COVID testing demand increases
BLACK HILLS — COVID testing is in high demand and both Monument Health and the state of South Dakota are responding to the need.
“We’re very busy with COVID testing, so we’re expanding our capacity to conduct more tests,” Dan Daly, Monument Health spokesman, said.
All the hospitals in the Monument system have drive-up testing and beginning on Thursday, a drive-up will be added at Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital, 1635 Caregiver Circle, Rapid City.
In the Northern Hills, testing is available in Spearfish at the North 10th Street Clinic, Lead-Deadwood Hospital & Clinic, Sturgis Hospital & Clinic and Belle Fourche Clinic.
“We have expanded the hours of our sites to accommodate more people,” Daly said.
Already this month, Monument has conducted 4,554 COVID tests. In comparison, in November of 2020 Monument administered 17,000 tests. And in September of 2021, the health system conducted 13,000 COVID tests.
Officials working to contain Open Cut dust
LEAD — Fermilab officials who are responsible for dumping rock into the Open Cut continue to work to mitigate the dust that has been blowing up and across town.
Since last month, when Mayor Ron Everett called for the dumping operation to shut down due to high amounts of dust blowing across town, Fermilab officials have been working to contain the mess. Project Director Patrick Weber said they have ceased dumping operations when the winds were at or above 15 miles per hour, continued direct visual observation and shut down operations when the dust blew up beyond the fence line, and have continued to add a tackifier to the rock that is designed to cause fine dust particles to stick together.
The crew has also installed a replacement chute that extends to near the top of the main pile of rock.
But, as dust continues to emanate from the fine particles of rock that were deposited before tackifier compounds were applied, Weber acknowledged there is still much more to be done. Project officials are still working to hire a drone company to fly over the Open Cut to spray the dust pile with a capping component that is similar to what is applied to coal train piles, to keep coal dust from flying off in transit.
Tourism enjoys record numbers
PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota had a record number of visitors in 2021, making it the first state to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels, according the tourism officials.
The state Department of Tourism says visitors spent more than $4.4 billion last year, generating $160 million in tax revenue for the state and $184 million for local governments.
“We have to remember that tourism is generating sales tax and other taxes that fund things like fire fighters and law enforcement and help with infrastructure,” said Jim Hagen, South Dakota secretary of tourism. “It’s an important part of our economy. Without those visitors, our economy would look really different.”
Tourism also supports over 54,000 jobs across the state, according to a news release from the department. South Dakota’s visitor spending saw an increase of 30% from 2020, the Argus Leader reported. The amount spent per trip also increased from $282 in 2020 to $323 in 2021, according to tourism officials. Hagen said research showed tourists were seeking vacations with wide open spaces, national parks, mountains and rural areas, making South Dakota a travel destination.
Man accused of murder denied bond
DEADWOOD — The man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Spearfish early Saturday morning made his initial appearance in court Monday in the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Appearing via video from the Lawrence County Jail before Fourth Circuit Magistrate Judge Chad Callahan, Dreau Lester Rogers, 33, was read the charges he faces.
Rogers appeared in a blue jail uniform wearing handcuffs and a mask.
He was charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by up to death; possession of a controlled drug/substance, schedule II; and ingestion of a controlled drug/substance, both of which are a Class 5 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
Rogers stifled a cry as Callahan told him that he faced the death penalty. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek capital punishment.
According to court documents, Spearfish police responded to a 911 call at 12:48 a.m. Saturday requesting an ambulance to 713 St. Joe St. The caller was later identified as Rogers.
Spearfish police Cpl. Aaron Jurgensen and officer Hunter Bradley responded. Upon their arrival to the house, which police records show is the residence of both Rogers and his wife Destiny Dawn Rogers, 43, they learned there was a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered Destiny on the living room floor. Bradley began life-saving measures. She was later transported to Spearfish Monument Health, where she was pronounced dead.
Coeur Wharf mine expansion approved
LEAD — Coeur Wharf’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application #470 was approved by the Lawrence County Commission Tuesday, making way for 48.7 acres of new disturbance and additional mining, dubbed the Wharf Boston Expansion.
“The applicant is requesting a new CUP to increase the boundary to extend mining operations,” said Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt. “Basically, what they’re looking at doing is an expansion of the already existing mine operation. They have been mining since the early 1980s and as part of the application, all of their state mine permits are still in pltace.”
The project area is located approximately three miles west of Lead in the Bald Mountain Mining District. As of Jan. 1, 2021, the permitted affected acreage at Wharf is 1,480 acres with 1,272 acres disturbed and 266.5 acres reclaimed.
The Boston Expansion area is located to the south of the existing Wharf Mine. The property is accessed by Wharf Road and Nevada Gulch Road. The Boston Expansion area encompasses approximately 48.7 acres, 8.1 acres of which is within the existing permit.
Wharf employs 250 full-time workers and has an annual payroll exceeding $24 million.
Sturgis teen doing well following cancer surgery
STURGIS — It has been a month since Jessica “Jess” Teigen underwent two surgeries to remove a cancerous tumor wrapped around her collar bone and shoulder.
Her mom, Kim Teigen, says the surgeries went well. Jess, a Sturgis Brown High School sophomore, is home. And she’s busy with physical therapy and schoolwork.
“A lot of the complications they thought they might run into, they did not,” Kim Teigen said of the surgeries done Dec. 21 and 23 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Initially, the doctors thought the mass near Jess Teigen’s collar bone had invaded the muscle and nerves and that they may have to amputate her left arm to rid her of the cancer.
They later offered an option to try and save the vessels that could save the arm, if it worked. It meant that Jess would have a little diminished capacity in her left hand, but wouldn’t lose the arm.
Prior to the first surgery, doctors identified arteries in Jess’s legs to replace a portion of the subclavian artery the tumor was surrounding. But that wasn’t needed, her mom said.
February
L-D School District officials talk opt-out
LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials are exploring ways to avoid a funding crunch over the next few years.
Tuesday’s board meeting marked the beginning of discussion on one way to mitigate the situation via a tax opt out.
“We had talked last month about a funding crunch in capital outlay, where we’ve lost $1.2 million in the last two years because of the per student cap, and I’ve talked to a lot of people,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “I’ve talked to our legislators. I’ve contacted legislators outside of our area, talked to different lobbying groups, there’s really not a lot of will to change the law, because it affects just a small handful of districts. The other thing is there kind of is a mechanism in the law where we can get back up to the three mills and that would be through a capital outlay opt out.”
Person presented information regarding a possible opt out.
To “opt out” means the school district needs more monies from property taxes than they are allowed. The limitation allows for taxes to increase over taxes payable in the preceding year.
Spearfish approves max price for CTE center
SPEARFISH — The new Career and Technical Education Center will not cost the Spearfish School District more than $17,155,012.
That’s what Bob Conway of RCS Construction, who was hired to serve as the construction manager at risk for the project to build the new CTE Center, told members of the Spearfish School Board on Monday. The number is based on what Conway said is a fairly complete set of drawings for the center, and budgets contractors set forth for the project. The process was difficult, since it is hard to get busy contractors to supply a budget for a project they haven’t been awarded yet, he said.
“We did get multiple people to give us prices that we feel comfortable with,” Conway said. “As the construction manager at risk we have to feel comfortable with the numbers we are presenting. Once we get the approval to move forward, we are going to get a lot of hard bids, and I think our numbers are going to come down. Right now we feel like we are covered at this point.”
Superintendent Kirk Easton told members of the board that a $500,000 contingency is built into that $17.2 million guaranteed maximum price. Additionally, he said when competitive bids come in the district could save another $500,000, which would lower that maximum price to about $16 million to $16.5 million. Value engineering costs that were originally built into the guaranteed maximum price could also be bid as alternates, which would drive base bids down more.
Rosenau wins officer of the year
SPEARFISH — Since 2006, the Spearfish Police Department has honored its officers annually with the Officer of the Year Award. On Wednesday, that honor was awarded to Sgt. Samantha Rosenau as the 2021 Officer of the Year.
“Officer of the Year may be awarded to an officer that have exhibited to the public and other officers and exceptional degree of professionalism,” explained Boyd Dean, assistant police chief for the Spearfish Police Department.
Rosenau joined the department in April 2015. She moved to North Dakota in 2018 and became a detective for the Watford Police Department, but returned to the Spearfish department two years later in 2020. In May 2021, Rosenau was promoted to Sgt.
“When she gained her promotion, she really took off with it,” Dean said of Rosenau. “Even when she was an officer she always displayed really a strong work ethic. Nothing much else you can say about that. That lady came to work and worked.”
Dean said that in order to win the award, the officer must be nominated by a fellow officer or employee of the department other than the command staff.
March
Appeal filed on behalf of Black Hawk homeowners
BLACK HAWK — The legal wrangling continues in the case concerning the Hideaway Hills subdivision near Black Hawk.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, John M. Fitzgerald filed an appeal of two orders to the South Dakota Supreme Court which had been handed down in Fourth Circuit Court in Meade County.
The first is an appeal of the judgement to dismiss Meade County from a case brought by Fitzgerald on behalf of more than 100 Hideaway Hills homeowners.
Fitzgerald had sued Meade County and former Meade County officials along with developers, engineers, builders, title companies, and real estate agents involved with the Hideaway Hills subdivision.
Homes in the subdivision, near Black Hawk, were physically damaged by an April 27, 2020, collapse of an abandon gypsum mine. Residents were evacuated for their safety, and the collapse rendered their residences unsafe.
In September 2020, Fourth Circuit Presiding Judge Michael Day granted Meade County’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
This is the second time Fitzgerald has appealed the case to the Supreme Court. The first was removed from the schedule before the Supreme Court.
He said the case now has the final judgement status and he believes it will be heard by the state Supreme Court.
Aberle named L-D Teacher of the Year
LEAD — Friday morning, sixth-grade special education teacher Lindsey Aberle was named the Lead-Deadwood School District 2022 Teacher of the Year.
“It is really exciting to be honored as Teacher of the Year at Lead-Deadwood, especially since I attended school in the Lead-Deadwood School District, graduating from Lead-Deadwood High School in 2002,” Aberle said. “It is a privilege to work with my peers, teach such kind students, and have such supportive administrators. I am very thankful to teach in this community.”
School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person made the announcement, presenting Aberle with a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her.
“Ms. Aberle does so much for the kids in our district, and we are proud to hold her up as an example of the dedicated teachers we love to have here,” Person said. “She’s very deserving of the Teacher of the Year award.”
Fort Meade and Hot Springs VA hospitals on chopping block
STURGIS — The Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital in Hot Springs is on the chopping block again, and so is the one at Fort Meade.
In a confidential call Friday to employees, Rob McDivitt, VISN 23 director, outlined a plan to close the hospitals at Fort Meade and Hot Springs, turning them into clinics.
“These are their plans: they will turn the full-service VA hospitals in Fort Meade and Hot Springs into clinics; the Sioux Falls VA hospital will lose its emergency services; and the clinic in Wagner will completely close,” reported Gov. Kristi Noem in a prepared statement.
Official news from the VA was not announced; however, news from Noem as well as South Dakota’s Congressional delegation criticized the announcement.
The majority of veterans enrolled in the Black Hills VA health care network live in the Rapid City and near Fort Meade areas.
The recommendations would be to build a new VA medical center in Rapid City. This is in addition to the $50 million community-based clinic currently under construction, and would be a completely separate from the clinic as there is not enough space. The medical center would cost, “hundreds of millions of dollars,” McDivitt said.
Some services would leave Hot Springs and Fort Meade and be transitioned to the Rapid City center.
Tri-State Museum shatters visitation record
BELLE FOURCHE –– Although COVID-19 created shockwaves which rippled through every sector of life across the globe, visitation to Belle Fourche’s Tri-State Museum & Visitor Center exploded in 2021, hitting a new record, positing that pandemic conditions created the perfect storm for the spike in the facility’s attendance.
In 2021, approximately 29,385 people visited the monument and museum, broke the previous all-time annual visitor record by more than 10,000 people.
Prior to the pandemic, the center’s highest annual visitation was 19,254 people in 2019. In 2020, the height of the pandemic, that number dropped to 8,477.
“This is 10,000 people higher than the highest figure we’ve had before, indicating that we are, hopefully, bouncing back quickly from 2020,” said Kristi Thielen, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center director, told the city council during its Feb. 7 meeting.
The Pioneer reached out to her Tuesday and Thielen shared more details related to the complex’s visitation. Since she began her position as the director in November 2014, data highlights an uptrend in visitation to the complex.
Meredith named Spearfish’s Teacher of the Year
SPEARFISH — Kori Meredith won this year’s Teacher of the Year award for the Spearfish School District.
Meredith, a third-grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School, said she is honored to have been selected by her peers.
“I work with the best, so to be nominated by them for Creekside Teacher of the Year and then to be selected for the District Teacher of the Year is both humbling and an honor,” Meredith said.
Spearfish HS continues state debating excellence
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School Speech and Debate team has earned their seventh consecutive state championship.
Every student who competed brought home medals from the tournament that was held in Harrisburg, S.D., and some students earned multiple medals. Individual awards went to Max Ensor, Cadence Jones, Halle Fjelland and Halli Rabenberg as co-champions in public forum debate; first place to Ensor for original oratory; first place to Fjelland for informative speaking; second place to Rabenberg for informative speaking; second place to Sam King for international extemp; third place to Will Becker for domestic extemp; third place to Sam King for Lincoln-Douglas debate; third place to Ava Gooch for international extemp; fifth place to Cadence Jones for Domestic Extemp; sixth place to foreign exchange student Sofia Dalforte for original oratory; and quarterfinalist for Lincoln-Douglas debate, Ava Gooch. Alternates who provided support for the team included Maria Eisenbraun, Clay Donovan, and Donald Werner.
Suspected bank robber caught in Deadwood
SPEARFISH — A Spearfish bank was allegedly robbed Monday afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m., Monday, the Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call from Great Western Bank, located at 526 Main Street in Spearfish, advising the bank had been robbed. Initial information indicated a male subject had entered the bank and presented a threatening note demanding money. The male then left the bank with an amount of cash.
Based upon information from bank employees, witnesses, and video evidence, authorities were able to identify a vehicle allegedly connected to the incident. At approximately 2:42 p.m., the vehicle was located in Deadwood by law enforcement. A subsequent investigation led to the seizure of evidence related to the robbery and the arrest of Deric Darren Dufek, 31 of Sturgis.
April
SDSTA shuts down rock dumping operation
LEAD — Fermilab and Thyssen Mining Inc. have been directed to stop all rock-dumping operations into the Open Cut.
On Thursday afternoon the city of Lead and the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority invoked their right to shut down the rock dumping operation in a formal email to Fermi Research Alliance and Thyssen Mining Inc.
The email, addressed to LBNF/DUNE Project Director Chris Mossey of the Fermi Research Alliance, and to Project Manager Andrew Hardy of Thyssen Mining, cites a clause in the land use agreement between Fermilab and the S.D. Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA). The agreement gives any SDSTA employee or representative the authority to stop work if there are actual or perceived health and safety hazards. Another clause requires the temporary rock conveyor system (TRCS) use area to be appropriately secured, with all construction rubble and waste removed and maintained in a way that does not create an “eyesore” against the surrounding land.
“Recent TRCS operations have not been performed in a manner consistent with the above provisions of the subject agreements,” the letter states. “Accordingly, SDSTA hereby directs FRA (Fermi Research Alliance) and TMI (Thyssen Mining, Inc.) to suspend conveyance of rock to the Open Cut until the conditions set forth below have been met.”
Fantastic 5 celebrated with candlelight vigil
SPEARFISH –– Friday marked the five-year anniversary of the April 1, 2017, housefire in a home on Ames Street in Spearfish that claimed the lives of five children.
Family and friends organized the event, which drew dozens of supporters, to remember the children, dubbed the Fantastic 5.
The five children, Phibie Joyce Moyer, 6; Clinton James Johnson, 7; Rhylin Zane Gee, 9; Justice Lillian Gene Roden, 9; and Tanlynn Crystal Rain Roden, 11, were found to have died from smoke inhalation.
The fire that claimed the lives of the children started on the front porch of the multi-family home that was first built in the 1890s. Since then, it received several additions.
Fire investigators believe the source of the fire was from a 20-gallon metal trash receptacle used to hold ash and hot coals from the interior wood-burning fireplace or from a receptacle used to dispose cigarette-smoking materials.
Sturgis Public Library celebrating 100 years
STURGIS — Since 1922, the Sturgis Public Library has fostered a lifelong desire for reading.
And it is still relevant today because it has adapted to meet the changing needs of the community, supporters say.
“In addition to our wonderful collections, the library provides programming and is a gathering place for everyone from children to seniors,” said Sturgis Library Board President Terry Hermann.
Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said he loved the library as a youngster and now takes his sons to enjoy the library’s offerings.
“Our boys love to go the library and check out books. They were really excited when they got their own library card. It’s such a resource for the community and for the next generation,” Carstensen said.
It was through the efforts of various supporters that the library originated and has thrived for 100years.
The story began in 1922 when a woman from Chicago, Mrs. Annie McClymonds, gave Sturgis $1,000 worth of current books. Mrs. McClymonds’ only stipulation was that the books be housed in a fireproof building, and that they always remain free to the public. Those original books are now in the library’s reserve collection.
At that time, the city had no funds for either a building or for maintenance of the library. The only solution to the housing problem was to store the books in the schoolhouse, the only fireproof building available.
Fermilab resumes rock dumping operation
LEAD — Fermilab has started dumping rock into the Open Cut again.
Almost immediately after issuing an investigation summary on April 8, the rock dumping operation resumed on a clear and wind-free day.
Last week the S.D. Science and Technology Authority ordered Fermilab and Thyssen Mining Inc. to cease its rock dumping operations, pending completion of a root cause investigation that addressed why rock dust and tackifier that was dumped ended up being spread across town and all over Manuel Brothers Park. The order also required Fermilab to review and update their weather-related controls, and that Fermi Research Alliance and all of their subcontractors cooperate with an approved observer from the S.D. Science and Technology Authority.
The statement goes on to say that personnel were unable to observe the dust leaving the Open Cut, due to heavy snowfall that day, and it admits personnel were not properly trained in the agency’s control measures to contain the dust.
The summary goes on to report that the agency has developed a new Standard Operating Procedure for the rock conveyor, with a clear description of roles and responsibilities and a clear definition of the controls in place for all personnel. It also reports that more comprehensive training has been implemented for all personnel involved with operating the rock conveyor.
SD AG impeached over fatal crash
PIERRE (AP) — The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg over a 2020 fatal crash in which he initially told authorities he thought he had struck a deer or another large animal.
Ravnsborg will at least temporarily be removed from office pending the historic Senate trial, where it takes a two-thirds majority to convict on impeachment charges.
Ravnsborg pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash, including making an illegal lane change. He has cast Joseph Boever’s death as a tragic accident.
In its 36-31 vote, the House rejected the recommendation of a GOP-backed majority report from a special investigative committee and sided with Noem, who has argued that Ravnsborg lied to investigators. Democrats also had pushed for impeachment, arguing that he was not “forthcoming” to law enforcement officers and had abused the power of his office.
Ravnsborg, who took office in 2019, initially told aides and a 911 dispatcher he did not know what he hit on a rural highway as he was returning home from a Republican dinner in September 2020. He went back to the scene the next day and found the body of 55-year-old Boever, who had been walking on the highway’s shoulder.
The Highway Patrol concluded that Ravnsborg’s car crossed completely onto the highway shoulder before hitting Boever, and criminal investigators said later that they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements.
Ladson resigns as fire chief
SPEARFISH — Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson has resigned.
Public Safety Director Pat Rotert confirmed by email to the Pioneer that Ladson resigned Tuesday but declined to elaborate citing personnel matters.
Ladson could not be reached for comment.
Ladson took over as fire chief for the Spearfish Fire Department in October 2020 while entering his 24th year with the department.
Stagner named Meade Schools’ Teacher of Year
STURGIS — Sturgis Elementary School Principal Chantal Ligtenberg calls Stagner a “fabulous” teacher.
“She does a fantastic job of building a family culture in her classroom. She shows love and nurturing to her kids, and that’s why they do so well and thrive in her room,” Ligtenberg said.
For that reason and many more, Stagner has been named the Meade School District Teacher of the Year.
Stagner will be honored along with other Meade School District employees at dinner and reception beginning at 5 p.m. May 4 at Sturgis Brown High School.
Sturgis Elementary School First Grade Intervention Specialist Janis Mathis-Anderson nominated Stagner for the award. In her nominating letter she said Stagner goes above and beyond for her students and her colleagues as she genuinely cares for everyone.
